Karnataka unveils USD 20 billion quantum economy roadmap

At the Quantum India Summit held yesterday in Bengaluru, the Government of Karnataka unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at establishing the state as a global exporter of quantum solutions. The initiative sets a long-term target of developing a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035.

Advertisment

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), while addressing the broader implications for industry and the significance of regional tech clusters in supporting India’s progress in quantum technologies said,“Quantum technology, particularly domestically developed quantum systems, will be critical in reducing India’s reliance on foreign infrastructure. Karnataka is well-positioned to lead this next phase of innovation. KDEM is committed to supporting the Government of Karnataka’s vision through the Karnataka Quantum Mission. The objective of building a USD 20 billion quantum economy by 2035 represents a significant step in shaping India’s strategic deep-tech landscape.'

He further stressed that ' this mission extends beyond Bengaluru. It focuses on fostering quantum innovation across emerging technology hubs in Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi. The approach is designed to decentralize innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship, strengthen R&D capabilities, and generate high-value employment throughout the state. For KDEM, this is a pivotal moment. We aim to accelerate industry engagement and ecosystem development by aligning quantum research efforts with regional infrastructure, talent development, and global innovation needs. Through the Beyond Bengaluru initiative, we are supporting the establishment of next-generation R&D centers, Global Capability Centers, and semiconductor design ecosystems in these clusters. When quantum technology is integrated into a distributed innovation framework, India moves from being a participant to a leader.”

In addition, Sudhir Rao, Senior Partner at Celesta Capital, offered the following remarks on the state’s efforts toward post-quantum cryptography (PQC) preparedness,“By bringing together leading global companies and technology providers within our PQC migration sandbox, Karnataka is advancing not only quantum security but also a collaborative model for innovation and resilience. This effort reflects a broader commitment to digital security and readiness for Q Day, leveraging the most advanced and trusted solutions available.