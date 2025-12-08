HFCL bags major Rs 656 crore optical fibre export contract

HFCL, one of India’s telecom equipment manufacturers, has secured a substantial export order valued at USD 72.96 million (around Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC), the company confirmed in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Advertisment

The order will be executed through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary and comes from a reputed international customer, reflecting the company’s growing footprint in the global telecom equipment market.

In its statement, HFCL said, “We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured export orders worth USD 72.96 million, for the supply of optical fibre cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer.” The contract stipulates that the OFC supply must be completed by November 2026, underscoring HFCL’s capability to manage large-scale international deliveries on time.

The company has an established global presence and is also actively engaged with Indian telecom operators, including Vodafone Idea (VIL), to whom it is supplying IP/MPLS routers for 5G networks across several cities. “This significant order reaffirms the trust our global customers place in the company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality,” HFCL noted in its filing.

Advertisment

Domestically, HFCL has also secured contracts in approximately 40–50% of the gram panchayats targeted for telecom infrastructure development under BharatNet Phase-3.

In its Q2 FY26 results, the company reported robust export performance and continued growth in its defence electronics portfolio, demonstrating its diversified business model and ability to expand both internationally and within India.

This new order not only strengthens HFCL’s position in the global telecom equipment market but also reinforces its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality networking products, capable of supporting next-generation telecom infrastructure worldwide.