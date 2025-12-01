eSIM infrastructure strengthened by IST and eSIM Go alliance

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) and eSIM Go have formed a collaboration that brings together IST’s expertise in secure connectivity with eSIM Go’s flexible digital infrastructure. The partnership enables both emerging and established service providers, including those in travel, telecoms, fintech and related sectors, to offer and manage connectivity services using eSIM technology.

Supporting secure and streamlined eSIM use worldwide

As global adoption of eSIM services continues to grow, the need for straightforward and secure implementation has become increasingly important. Under this partnership, eSIM Go uses IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ remote eSIM provisioning platform, which supports secure activation and consistent connectivity across more than 190 countries.

By combining eSIM Go’s adaptable platform with IST’s experience in secure connectivity, the collaboration provides a framework for reliable and user-friendly eSIM deployments. It allows organisations across various industries to deliver branded eSIM services with established security and operational standards.

Integrating security, scalability and operational efficiency

Both IDEMIA Secure Transactions and eSIM Go aim to provide secure, dependable and straightforward eSIM connectivity worldwide. IST hosts the Consumer eSIM platform in Europe for eSIM Go, drawing on its secure digital infrastructure and multi-region architecture. This approach supports resilience, data sovereignty and compliance with EU security requirements. eSIM Go, meanwhile, works with a selected group of connectivity providers to distribute millions of eSIMs through its cloud-based B2B2C platform.

eSIM Go also uses IST’s onboarding solutions, which are designed to meet the varying security requirements of mobile operators while supporting full control over eSIM profile management and service delivery. This facilitates integration for different brands and helps ensure consistent coverage for end users.

“This partnership between eSIM Go and IDEMIA Secure Transactions illustrates how advanced security and user experience can be aligned. Together, we are helping organisations worldwide to progress in their digital transformation while maintaining high levels of trust and protection for end users. We are pleased to contribute through the combined expertise of our teams and technologies,” said Mikkel Escartin, Head of Digital Solutions for Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

“As the eSIM market has developed, differences in quality have become more apparent. At eSIM Go, security and provisioning are central considerations when working at scale. IDEMIA Secure Transactions plays a key role in our global infrastructure strategy, which includes Tier 1 mobile network operator access in more than 190 countries and a range of independently validated stability and quality measures. This framework supports reliable performance for our partners and their customers,” said Darren Shaw, Chief Product Officer at eSIM Go.