DoT eases security certification norms for telecom and ICT equipment

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a substantial reduction, of up to 95%, in security testing and assessment fees for telecom and ICT equipment. This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance the ease of doing business and reduce regulatory burdens within the sector.

On Monday, 4 August 2025, the Ministry of Communications stated that the revised fee structure, effective from 1 August 2025, falls under the Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec). ComSec is a key component of the broader Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) framework.

Major relief for domestic manufacturers and MSMEs

The updated fee structure is expected to make the security certification process significantly more affordable, particularly for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including domestic producers and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The revised fees are as follows:

Group A equipment : reduced from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 10,000

Group B equipment : reduced from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 20,000

Group C equipment : reduced from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 30,000

Group D equipment: reduced from Rs 3,50,000 to Rs 50,000

These groupings are based on the complexity and duration of the required testing for different categories of equipment.

Fee exemptions for government R&D institutions

In a further effort to promote public sector innovation and support the development of indigenous communication technologies, the DoT has granted full exemption from security testing fees for government research and development institutions, including CDOT and CDAC, for applications submitted until 31 March 2028.

Simplified procedures for specialised equipment

The security testing process has also been streamlined for Highly Specialised Equipment (HSE) and End-of-Sale/End-of-Life products. While certain products, such as IP routers, 5G Core Session Management Functions (SMFs), and Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), will still require mandatory testing, optical line terminals (OLTs) and optical networking terminals (ONTs) remain eligible for voluntary certification, with fee exemptions extended until 31 August 2025.

The Ministry stated that the fee reduction is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indian telecom manufacturers, incentivise domestic innovation, and provide both Indian and international OEMs with a simpler, more cost-effective route to market access.

“By aligning testing requirements with global security standards, the DoT is working to ensure the long-term security and integrity of India’s communication infrastructure,” the Ministry of Communications noted.

Oversight by NCCS and integration with MTCTE Portal

The implementation of the ComSec scheme is being overseen by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under the Department of Telecommunications. As per the new regulations, OEMs, importers, and vendors intending to sell, import, or deploy telecom equipment in India must obtain security certification via the MTCTE portal.

This reform is part of the Telecommunications (Framework to Notify Standards, Conformity Assessment, and Certification) Rules, 2025, and aims to position India as a global hub for telecom security certification and testing.