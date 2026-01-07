BSNL to upgrade telecom power systems under Rs 94.35 crore contract

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has awarded a contract worth Rs 94.35 crore to Lineage Power Private Limited, a subsidiary of Pace Digitek Limited, to strengthen power and energy storage infrastructure across its telecom network.

Under the order, Lineage Power will supply 25,000 lithium-ion battery modules rated at 100 AH/48V, along with 2,500 IP55-rated equipment racks designed for both indoor and outdoor deployment. These systems are intended to support BSNL’s telecom sites by improving reliability and resilience in power supply, particularly in geographically diverse and operationally demanding environments.

To meet varying site requirements, the battery modules will be configured into battery banks with capacities ranging from 300 AH to 1,200 AH. The contract includes a comprehensive five-year warranty and a five-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), effectively covering system performance and upkeep over a ten-year period. This long-term arrangement is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations and the stable functioning of BSNL’s critical power infrastructure.

Trusted telecom norms shape procurement and deployment

A key requirement under the order is that all Battery Management Systems (BMS) supplied must be registered on the government-mandated Trusted Telecom Portal. The portal forms part of India’s broader security framework for telecom networks, under which all equipment used in critical telecom infrastructure must be sourced from trusted and approved vendors. The initiative was introduced to mitigate risks related to cyber threats, supply chain vulnerabilities and potential foreign interference in sensitive national networks.

As part of this policy shift, suppliers from countries deemed high-risk, most notably China, have been excluded from India’s telecom ecosystem. This has significantly altered procurement practices for public sector telecom operators, placing greater emphasis on domestically manufactured or government-approved equipment. Lineage Power’s compliance with these requirements enables BSNL to align the project with current national security and telecom safety regulations.

The execution of the order will be carried out in phases over a period of five months, allowing for staged deployment across BSNL sites and ensuring operational continuity during the transition.