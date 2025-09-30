BSNL hits 22 million users on its 4G network

Millions of users across India are currently accessing 4G services through the state-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). What sets BSNL’s 4G network apart is its use of entirely indigenous technology. At present, approximately 22 million people are subscribed to BSNL’s 4G service.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that BSNL is in the process of commissioning 97,500 4G towers nationwide. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) dated 27 September 2025, the Minister stated that Swadeshi (indigenous) BSNL towers had been inaugurated across multiple states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat, and Bihar. He noted, “This rollout will ensure 100% 4G saturation across the country, strengthening digital connectivity for every citizen.”

India has now operationalised its first fully domestic 4G (5G-ready) network, deploying nearly 98,000 towers powered by homegrown technology. On Sunday, 28 September 2025, the Ministry of Communications announced that the core network was developed by C-DOT, integrated with Tejas Networks’ Radio Access Network, and assembled by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This achievement represents a major technological milestone and a key step towards the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

This launch places India among a select group of nations,such as China, South Korea, Denmark, and Sweden, that manufacture their own telecom infrastructure. On 1 October 2025, BSNL will also mark its 25th anniversary.

According to an official government release, The expansion will enable farmers in isolated areas to track crop prices, allow patients to consult doctors via telemedicine, and provide students in rural locations with access to online education. Additionally, the improved network is set to enhance secure communications, offering substantial benefits to armed forces personnel stationed in remote regions.

BSNL currently offers the most affordable 4G prepaid plans in the country. The state-run operator also plans to roll out 5G services in the near future.

Despite its 22 million 4G users, a seemingly large figure, BSNL still lags behind private competitors. Vodafone Idea, the private telco with the fewest 4G users, has around 126–127 million subscribers. In comparison, BSNL holds only about 20% of that number. The gap widens further when compared with market leaders Jio and Airtel.

Nevertheless, the launch of a fully indigenous 4G network presents BSNL with an opportunity to regain market share by leveraging its nationwide reach, competitive pricing, and alignment with the Government’s digital and self-reliance goals.