Airtel deploys uninterrupted mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Bharti Airtel has enabled uninterrupted mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu (the Second Hooghly Bridge), becoming the first telecom operator to provide continuous coverage across the structure linking Kolkata and Howrah. The development was announced by the company in a statement on Wednesday, 21 January, 2026.

Vidyasagar Setu is one of Kolkata’s busiest transport corridors, carrying thousands of commuters daily between the two cities. Airtel said the deployment ensures consistent voice and data services across the entire span of the bridge.

Network expansion in West Bengal

According to the company, Airtel has added more than 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal over the past three years as part of broader efforts to expand coverage and improve network performance in the state.

For the Vidyasagar Setu project, Airtel installed around 1.3 km of fibre along the length of the bridge, with network antennas mounted on six poles to maintain continuous coverage and reduce call drops.

Coordination with public authorities

The deployment was carried out in coordination with the West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD), West Bengal Police Traffic Department and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC). Airtel said the collaboration enabled the installation of network infrastructure while ensuring minimal disruption to traffic and bridge operations.

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel for West Bengal and Odisha, said uninterrupted connectivity on the bridge is important not only for commuters but also for emergency response, traffic management and public safety.

Impact on commuters and urban mobility

State government officials noted that Vidyasagar Setu serves as a critical daily link between Kolkata and Howrah, and highlighted the growing importance of reliable mobile connectivity for navigation, access to digital services and communication during emergencies.

Airtel said the project is part of its wider network investments in transport corridors, public infrastructure and high-traffic urban areas across West Bengal.