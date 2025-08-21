Yotta expands into media tech with cloud-based solutions

Yotta Data Services, a provider of sovereign AI and cloud infrastructure solutions in India, has announced its entry into the media and entertainment technology sector with the launch of Urja and Sudarshan, two enterprise-grade, cloud-native platforms designed for content-centric industries, including media and entertainment. These platforms will operate on Yotta’s sovereign hyperscale cloud infrastructure, offering low-latency performance alongside enhanced data privacy and security.

Advertisment

The Indian media and content industry is undergoing significant change, driven by evolving audience consumption habits, challenges around audience retention, and the need to integrate digital innovations to manage costs and improve monetisation. Yotta’s entry into this sector aligns with the broader trend of digital transformation, supporting platforms in responding more effectively to market demands and streamlining operations. The adoption of advanced, cloud-native tools is expected to improve workflows in content creation, management, and distribution, while also enabling more efficient monetisation models.

Accessible via a web interface and mobile applications, the two platforms aim to support the complete media production and distribution lifecycle. Key capabilities include CGI rendering, video production, media storage, distribution, and monetisation. A pay-as-you-use pricing model allows users to access scalable processing power and storage resources without significant upfront investment.

Platform overview

Urja is described as India’s first fully cloud-native Renderfarm-as-a-Service platform. It is designed to support the rapid rendering of complex 3D graphics, visual effects, and animations. Built on Yotta’s GPU-powered infrastructure, it serves creators, animation studios, industrial design centres, R&D labs, gaming developers, and other visual content producers, eliminating the need for costly on-premises rendering hardware. Urja is compatible with major 3D design tools and plugins and supports flexible input/output workflows. It is available via both prepaid (web-based) and postpaid (bare metal) consumption models.

Advertisment

Sudarshan is an end-to-end, cloud-based Media Asset Management (MAM) and Online Video Platform (OVP) solution. It enables users to store, organise, stream, distribute, and monetise various content types, including video, audio, podcasts, and written content. The MAM module offers features such as metadata tagging, AI-assisted search, workflow automation, and team collaboration through a centralised dashboard, helping content teams reduce production timelines.

The OVP module supports the creation of branded OTT platforms across devices and allows for real-time monitoring of audience engagement, content performance, and app usage through video analytics. These insights facilitate targeted promotions and advertisements, helping to improve audience engagement and optimise content strategies.

Both platforms are offered through a scalable, usage-based pricing model aimed at organisations across sectors, including media and entertainment, education, marketing, broadcasting, religious and cultural institutions, and lifestyle brands. For end-users, the platform features a subscription-based access model with personalised content recommendations and an AI-supported interface.

Advertisment

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Yotta Data Services, stated, “The future of media will be intelligent, decentralised, and sovereign, and India has a key role to play. With Urja and Sudarshan, we aim to lower technical barriers, support scalable content processing and distribution, and give creators greater control over their work. These platforms are intended to form the foundation for a more agile and secure media ecosystem.”

Sashisekhar Panda, Business Head – Cloud & Media Services at Yotta, added, “We believe that technology solutions should reflect India’s specific needs. Our expansion into media and entertainment is a natural extension of our work in building sovereign cloud infrastructure. Urja and Sudarshan are developed to address real challenges that content creators and distributors face, offering improvements in speed, security, and accessibility.”