The unexpected shift

Disillusioned from the Cloud, more organisations are now looking at cost-effective, secure prefab containerised Edge Data Centres for business agility.

Cloud computing was the hottest trend in the tech world promising to transform businesses, slash IT budgets and bring in a new era of agility. Companies boarded the cloud computing bandwagon shifting everything to the cloud, chasing a dreamlike state of cloud utopia.

But for many corporations, the dream turned sour with the realisation that the cloud is not a standard solution for every business. This delayed realisation is forcing companies to return to the familiar ground of on-premises cloud and data centres. What is expediting this trend is the unexpected fee and charges model of cloud companies and security concerns of public cloud that force costly resource costs on enterprises.

In these shifting scenarios, prefab containerised Edge Data Centres (EDCs) emerge as a compelling alternative, offering cost savings, security and flexibility. In essence, these private clouds fulfil the promise of cloud flexibility and agility. Besides, the predictable costs and direct ownership of data centres and on-prim cloud solutions have enhanced this appeal for companies.

While the public cloud providers promised significant cost reductions, the reality unveiled a complex pricing structure with hidden fees and unexpected charges.

Complex pricing structures

Public cloud providers promised businesses a paradigm shift in terms of how they looked at infrastructure pricing, promising significant cost cuts. However, the reality painted a different picture. Not only did the complex pricing structures with hidden fees and unexpected charges burden IT managers with the tedious task of deciphering and auditing monthly bills it also exacerbated security concerns.

Ensuring compliance with intricate corporate requirements became a significant challenge. To compound these issues, tackling security aspects in the cloud inflated costs disproportionately, leaving IT teams constantly searching for ways to track and curtail monthly expenses without impacting applications.

Large organisations work on clearly defined cost centres and operate efficiently within predefined budgets. Data centres provided just that: a well-defined cost component. Resources were not dedicated solely to auditing expenses or combating unpredictable price fluctuations. Now, the cloud needs to establish full teams to control these issues before cost swings exceed budget allocations. The difficult challenge of determining cloud expenses is exacerbated by lengthy, page-turning invoices, making the ‘paperless’ movement laughable.

However, the cloud’s main flaw is in its inability to meet the majority of business demands, which are frequently not as cutting-edge as Generative AI. This mismatch causes organisations to incur extravagant expenditures without delivering on the anticipated cost reductions. This unanticipated reality left them astonished, as they grappled with the newly generated issues of cost disparities and security concerns, all while worrying about privacy.

Prefab containerised EDCs are designed to meet compliance standards and adhere to tier-compliant infrastructure, ensuring data privacy and integrity.

Compelling alternatives

This exodus from the public cloud has created an opportunity for Prefab Container EDCs. Interestingly, these EDCs address most of the concerns that drove corporations away from the public cloud.

Security is a top priority, with prefab containerised EDCs being designed to meet compliance standards and adhere to tier-compliant infrastructure, ensuring data privacy and integrity. Additionally, they provide significant savings on real estate while still ensuring accessibility to a physical data centre with an on-premise cloud, often on an exclusive basis. Furthermore, these systems provide a fixed-cost approach, which enables optimal planning for future expansion without unforeseen charges.

Unlike public cloud services where pricing fluctuations can be unpredictable, there are no surprises in cost with prefab containerised EDCs, eliminating the need for extensive audits. Moreover, owning a data centre through this solution is often more cost-effective than traditional on-premise systems.

Clients may track and manage their EDCs easily using a mobile application that provides real-time monitoring, notifications, and remote management. The flexibility of prefab containerised EDCs allows corporations to tailor their infrastructure to their specific needs, enabling efficient adaptation to evolving requirements without the need for constant adjustments.

By Shishir Miglani

The author is a Co-Founder of Planckdot Technologies.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in