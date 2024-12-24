Shaping the new world: India’s digital evolution in motion

In an evolving technological landscape, India stands at the cusp of a digital revolution that promises to reshape its infrastructure fundamentally. As we look ahead to 2025, several transformative trends are emerging that will redefine the nation’s digital future, driving innovation and economic growth while setting new benchmarks for technological advancement.

Data Centres and Cloud: Foundations of Transformation

The backbone of India’s digital transformation lies in the data centre industry. With the sector witnessing unprecedented growth, the expansion is particularly noteworthy in real estate, with an anticipated demand of 10 million sq. ft. of real estate and USD 5.7 billion in investments by 2026, according to a recent JLL report.

This expansion coincides with a dramatic shift towards cloud computing, accelerated by the post-pandemic digital migration. According to the most recent prediction by Gartner, India’s IT spending is expected to reach USD 160 billion in 2025, a rise of 11.2% from 2024. Major cloud service providers are strengthening their presence in India, offering businesses enhanced data accessibility, operational flexibility, and cost optimisation. The convergence of data centres and cloud services will create a robust foundation for India’s digital ecosystem.

AI and Automation: Driving Efficiency and Innovation

Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a transformative force across India’s digital infrastructure. According to a Nasscom report, India’s AI market, growing at a CAGR of 25-35%, is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027. AI-powered data centres are becoming increasingly prevalent, introducing sophisticated predictive maintenance capabilities, enhanced energy management systems, and advanced security protocols. This integration of AI extends beyond operational efficiency, fundamentally changing how businesses process and utilise data for decision-making.

The automation wave is simultaneously sweeping across various sectors, from manufacturing to retail services. In high-volume industries like e-commerce and logistics, automated systems are streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving service delivery.

5G: The Catalyst for Digital Transformation

India’s 5G adoption is set to soar, with GSMA Intelligence projecting over 641 million subscribers by 2030—covering half the population and growing at 49%. This next-generation technology promises to revolutionise connectivity with its ultra-low latency and enhanced data transmission capabilities. The impact of 5G will be far-reaching, enabling advanced applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture while supporting the growth of smart city initiatives.

The technology’s potential to support emerging technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles positions it as a crucial enabler of future digital services. Telecom companies are investing significantly in infrastructure upgrades to ensure comprehensive 5G coverage by 2025, laying the groundwork for advanced digital services and applications.

Edge DC: Decentralising Digital Infrastructure

Edge data centres are emerging as pivotal players in India’s digital transformation, particularly as the nation moves ahead with 5G deployment and IoT expansion. India ranks 13th globally in the number of operational data centres, with 45 additional facilities anticipated to launch by the close of 2025, reflecting the country’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

Unlike traditional centralised data centres, edge facilities are strategically located closer to end-users, enabling reduced latency, faster data processing, and improved user experiences. This decentralised approach is crucial for supporting real-time applications like autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and smart city technologies.

Furthermore, edge centres contribute to sustainability goals by optimising energy usage and minimising data transmission over long distances. As India continues its technological renaissance, edge data centres will be vital in building a connected, efficient, and future-ready digital infrastructure.

Sustainability: Building Green

Digital Ecosystems

Environmental sustainability has become a central consideration as the industry increasingly embraces renewable energy sources and eco-friendly practices, particularly in data centre operations. This shift is evidenced by rising investments in renewable energy facilities and adopting energy- efficient technologies.

Green data centres, incorporating solar and wind energy, advanced cooling systems, and water conservation measures, are becoming more prevalent. This transition reflects a broader commitment to balancing technological advancement with environmental responsibility, ensuring that digital growth doesn’t come at the cost of environmental sustainability.

Quantum Computing: A Leap into the Future

While still in its early stages, quantum computing represents an exciting frontier in India’s digital landscape. This revolutionary technology promises to tackle complex computational challenges beyond traditional computers’ capabilities. Various sectors, including finance, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, are closely watching quantum computing developments, anticipating breakthrough applications in supply chain optimisation and drug discovery.

Finance, pharmaceuticals, and logistics sectors are eyeing developments in quantum computing for breakthroughs in supply chain optimisation and drug discovery.

Indian research institutions and technology companies are making strategic investments in quantum computing research and development, with 85% of industry leaders advocating for significant investments in this transformative technology, positioning the country to capitalise on this emerging technology’s potential benefits.

Policy and Governance: Enabling

Digital Progress

The government’s role in facilitating this development cannot be overstated. Through initiatives like Digital India and the National Broadband Mission, authorities are working to ensure universal Internet access and digital inclusion. The regulatory framework is evolving to address contemporary challenges in data privacy, cybersecurity, and digital payments, providing a stable foundation for growth. In 2025, new policies are expected to attract foreign investment in digital infrastructure while maintaining high data protection and cybersecurity standards.

As India advances towards 2025, its digital infrastructure landscape is radically transforming. With strong government support and increasing private sector participation, India is well-positioned to establish itself as a global leader in digital infrastructure, driving economic growth and innovation while improving the lives of its citizens through enhanced digital services and connectivity.

Vipin-Jain Photograph: (Vipin-Jain)

By Vipin Jain

The author is the President of Data Centre Operations at CtrlS Datacenters.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in