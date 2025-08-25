Satnavari becomes pilot site for Maharashtra’s rural tech initiative

Satnavari, a small village in rural Nagpur, has been designated as India’s first “smart and intelligent” community through the implementation of a range of digital technologies and infrastructure.

The initiative was inaugurated on Sunday by Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis. As part of the state’s broader rural digital transformation plan, the approach tested in Satnavari is intended to be extended to other regions of Maharashtra. Fadnavis announced that approximately "3,500 villages would be included in the first phase of the programme."

He further declared that "ten smart villages would be established in each taluka of the state, marking a significant push towards rural digitization."

The Smart and Intelligent Village concept was developed collaboratively by 24 Indian companies in association with the Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VoICE). Satnavari was selected for the pilot based on its potential to incorporate various technological applications across different sectors of village life.

Access to 18 smart services

Satnavari residents now have access to 18 technology-enabled services that span healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and financial inclusion.

In the healthcare sector, telemedicine and digital health platforms allow residents to consult medical professionals remotely, reducing the need for travel to urban hospitals.

In education, classrooms have been equipped with AI-enabled tools that support personalised and interactive learning. Early childhood care has also been digitised through the upgrade of Anganwadi centres.

In agriculture, drone-based spraying is being used for fertilisers and pesticides, improving application accuracy and reducing chemical use. Smart irrigation systems with sensors and data analytics are deployed to monitor soil moisture and optimise water usage.

Public infrastructure upgrades include digital surveillance for safety and automated water quality monitoring systems to ensure clean water supply.

Banking services have also been made more accessible through mobile banking units that provide basic financial services directly in the village.

Agricultural and infrastructure developments

In a social media post, Fadnavis highlighted the use of drones and sensor-based irrigation systems in Satnavari’s farming practices. These technologies are intended to reduce input costs, conserve resources, and improve crop yields.

He aslo added that public safety infrastructure now includes smart surveillance systems. Health facilities in the village have been digitally connected to hospitals in nearby cities, allowing for quicker consultations and referrals.

The integration of these 18 services aims to improve access to essential resources, support basic services within the village itself, and reduce dependence on distant urban centres.