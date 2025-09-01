Reliance Industries unveils ‘Reliance Intelligence’ at 2025 AGM

Reliance Industries held its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), on 29 August 2025, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of a new subsidiary,Reliance Intelligence. This division will focus on preparing India’s infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), developing domestic talent, and supporting businesses in adopting AI technologies.

Ambani outlined four key priorities for the newly launched subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence. The first is the development of next-generation AI infrastructure, with plans to build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy, a project that is already in progress. Second, the company will pursue global partnerships, collaborating with leading technology firms and open-source communities to deliver high-performance AI solutions. The third priority is to provide accessible and user-friendly AI services tailored specifically for small businesses, organisations, and consumers across India. Lastly, Reliance Intelligence aims to nurture AI talent by recruiting top-tier engineers, designers, researchers, and product developers, enabling the company to transform ideas into innovative products and practical applications.

Subsequently, Reliance Industries revealed new strategic collaborations with Google and Meta. These partnerships aim to leverage Google’s advanced cloud and AI capabilities and Meta’s AI expertise, combined with Reliance’s extensive reach and distribution networks.

“With this collaboration, we are beginning to realise our vision of a future where every business, artist, and entrepreneur has access to the tools they need to succeed,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.

“I believe this initiative could become a model for how AI, and eventually superintelligence, can be made accessible to all,” he added.