ICEA calls for industrial electronics to be central to India’s electronics manufacturing strategy

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has emphasised the urgent need to prioritise industrial and infrastructure electronics as a core element of India’s ambition to achieve a USD 500 billion electronics manufacturing industry by 2030–31. According to the ICEA, the future of India’s electronics sector lies not only in product manufacturing, but in producing the technologies that will drive automation across factories, cities, and transportation systems. Industrial electronics, it argues, should be placed at the heart of India’s electronics growth strategy.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, stated,“The industrial electronics segment must be recognised as a national strategic priority. It serves as the brain and nervous system of every advanced manufacturing setup. Without leadership in industrial automation, India cannot claim true manufacturing leadership.”

He further noted the significant potential of industrial electronics to generate high-skilled employment, particularly in fields such as embedded systems, automation software, robotics, and AI-integrated systems. According to Mr Mohindroo, investment is required in talent development, research and development, and targeted incentives to foster growth in this sector.

“India should not only be a consumer of industrial electronics but must strive to become a global hub for its design and manufacture,” he added.

Commenting on the importance of industrial electronics, Manish Walia, Vice President at Delta Electronics, said,“Industrial electronics forms the technological backbone of modern manufacturing infrastructure, powering smart factories, robotics, intelligent grids, automated systems, and advanced logistics networks. It is not a vertical segment, but a horizontal enabler across all sectors of manufacturing.”

To support the development of this sector, ICEA is currently leading the creation of a dedicated policy and strategic roadmap through its Steering Committee on Industrial Electronics and Infrastructure. This initiative is being developed in collaboration with government agencies and industry stakeholders. The committee includes representatives from Delta Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Festo, Fanuc, Rockwell Automation India Pvt Ltd, Feedback Advisory, and the Federation for Economic Development (FED). It will publish a comprehensive market study addressing key challenges such as technology access, regulatory frameworks, and ecosystem development, with the aim of positioning India as a global leader in industrial electronics.

In a significant development for the sector, Amber Enterprises India Ltd has acquired a controlling stake in Israel-based Unitronics (1989) (R”G) Ltd,a global player in industrial automation, through its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd. The Rs 404 crore acquisition is expected to improve India’s access to advanced industrial automation technologies and support national goals related to self-reliance, export capability, and high-value job creation.

Unitronics brings expertise in Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, key components of Industry 4.0.

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group,commented, “This transaction will significantly strengthen India’s position in industrial automation by providing a foothold in the rapidly evolving Industry 4.0 space. It will accelerate the transition to smart factories and digitally-driven production systems, supporting India’s goals for self-reliance in advanced manufacturing.”

Industrial automation technologies are considered essential for improving productivity, enhancing quality, enabling real-time control, and promoting sustainable production, key attributes of globally competitive manufacturing systems.

ICEA has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting high-impact, industry-led initiatives that promote technological advancement, innovation, and global competitiveness. It will continue to foster partnerships aimed at strengthening India’s role in the global electronics value chain.