Esri India and IIT Tirupati Partners to Accelerate Geospatial Innovation

Esri India, the leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation (IITTNiF), a not-for-profit organization, to establish a 'Center of Competence' for innovation and advanced learning in geospatial technologies at IIT Tirupati.

The 'Center of Competence' at IIT Tirupati will function as a focal point for education, research, and advancement in geospatial technologies. It aims to foster geospatial awareness among students, faculty, startups, and professionals by providing state-of-the-art software, resources, and expert-led workshops. The center will also offer capacity-building programs in GIS, AI/ML, Data Science, Data Analytics, and more, enabling students to explore cutting-edge trends and apply these skills to solve real-world problems. This initiative prepares them for rewarding careers in the geospatial sector, empowering them to contribute significantly to the socio-economic progress of the nation.

Esri India will offer technical expertise to IITTNiF for its academic programs, assisting in curriculum development for both new and existing courses. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall learning experience for students.

Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Esri India to establish this Center of Competence at IIT Tirupati. This collaboration will provide students, startups, and industry professionals with unparalleled access to cutting-edge geospatial technologies and resources. It will enable them to stay at the forefront of innovation, develop practical solutions for real-world challenges, and contribute significantly to the geospatial ecosystem. By offering specialized training programs and facilitating industry-academia interactions, we aim to nurture a generation of geospatial professionals who are well-equipped to drive technological advancements and economic growth."

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “Our collaboration with IIT Tirupati through the ‘Center of Competence’ marks a transformative step towards nurturing the next generation of geospatial professionals. The use of geospatial technologies, supported by a conducive policy environment, has been on an upward trend for the last few years. Availability of geospatial data from earth observation systems like satellites and drones, use of advanced location-based analytics, integration of AI/ML with GIS, and higher computing power are some of the key drivers for the growth. This initiative will empower students and professionals alike with cutting-edge GIS expertise, fostering groundbreaking innovations across diverse sectors. Given that spatial data analysis is indispensable for achieving effective outcomes in nearly every industry, the knowledge and skills gained at the Center will unlock a myriad of career opportunities for the learners. This partnership signifies our commitment to cultivating a highly skilled geospatial workforce poised to shape the future.”