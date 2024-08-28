Broadcom boosts Edge AI with VMware-integrated solutions

Broadcom has announced significant upgrades to its Software-Defined Edge portfolio, designed to bolster support for Edge AI workloads. These advancements come as part of Broadcom's integration with VMware following its recent acquisition, and they highlight the company's focus on enhancing edge computing capabilities for enterprises.

The announcement centres on the enhanced support for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and satellite connectivity in the VMware VeloCloud Edge appliances. The existing VMware VeloCloud Edge 710 and the newly introduced Edge 720 and 740 appliances now offer enterprises a blend of broadband, FWA, and satellite connections. This upgrade aims to improve the reliability and performance of real-time voice, video, and application traffic, which is critical for Edge AI and non-AI workloads.

“We are enabling enterprises to adopt Edge AI workloads with our enhanced VMware VeloCloud Edge appliances,” said Sanjay Uppal, Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom's Software-Defined Edge Division.

“Our support for Fixed Wireless Access and satellite connections provides critical, blended connectivity for operational technology (OT) devices and AI and non-AI edge workloads. This approach allows enterprises to fine-tune real-time WAN performance, gain insights from the network, and program it effectively. By converging the underlay network, we enable enterprises to build networks quickly, supporting current and future workloads,” he said.

The company has introduced these new appliances at a time when enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-driven applications at the edge, necessitating robust and reliable connectivity. VeloCloud's combined connectivity solutions are expected to offer redundancy and always-on availability, a crucial factor for edge devices and workloads.

For Communication Service Providers (CSPs), these enhancements present a new opportunity to offer premium services to enterprise customers. By integrating SD-WAN, FWA, and satellite connectivity, CSPs can modernise their infrastructure and offer more tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of edge deployments. Additionally, CSPs using VeloCloud SD-WAN and VMware Telco Cloud Platform can now program real-time WAN performance based on network insights, further enhancing service quality.

Integration with Symantec PoPs Enhances Cloud Connectivity

Broadcom has also announced the integration of VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN points of presence (PoPs) with Symantec PoPs. This move is set to streamline cloud connectivity for enterprises, automating cloud service access without compromising performance or security. Customers using VeloCloud SASE, secured by Symantec, will benefit from higher bandwidth, reduced latency, and broader global reach, enhancing their ability to connect to major cloud and SaaS providers.

This integration marks a significant step in Broadcom's efforts to provide a unified and secure cloud connectivity solution. The earlier introduction of VeloCloud SASE, a single-vendor SASE solution combining VeloCloud SD-WAN with Symantec Security Service Edge (SSE), laid the groundwork for this development. The integrated solution is expected to benefit enterprises seeking to optimise their edge deployments.

Simplified Edge AI Management

The distributed nature of edge environments often poses challenges for enterprises, particularly in managing devices, applications, and infrastructure across multiple locations. Broadcom has enhanced the VMware Edge Compute Stack to address these challenges, introducing features that simplify the deployment and management of Edge AI workloads.

Among the key features is Zero-Touch Orchestration, which leverages VMware Edge Cloud Orchestrator to streamline deployment and lifecycle management across numerous sites. This automation allows enterprises to maintain consistent operations, even with limited IT resources. The platform's pull-based architecture further reduces the burden on the management plane, enabling it to scale more effectively.

The latest VMware Edge Compute Stack release also includes enhanced monitoring capabilities, allowing enterprises to achieve comprehensive local edge monitoring within minutes. This feature is crucial for managing AI workloads at dispersed sites, providing enterprises with the tools to optimise their edge environments.

The Industry Outlook

These developments come as the global edge computing market grows, with IDC predicting worldwide spending on edge computing to reach USD 232 billion by 2024. Broadcom's enhancements to its Software-Defined Edge portfolio position the company to capitalise on this growth, offering enterprises the tools they need to support the increasing demands of AI applications at the edge.

As enterprises continue to invest in edge technologies, Broadcom's latest offerings are expected to play a pivotal role in enabling the deployment and management of Edge AI workloads, driving business outcomes in an increasingly connected world.