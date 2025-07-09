Arrow unveils engineering solutions centre in Bangalore to power next-gen tech in Asia

Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, today announced the opening of its new Engineering Solutions Centre (ESC) in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion reinforces Arrow’s commitment to advancing access to critical technologies such as AIoT, edge computing, and intelligent sensing.The initiative aims to bolster the engineering capabilities of domestic technology manufacturers across key sectors, including industrial, automotive and transportation, energy management, and aerospace and defence, in India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan.

India and several Southeast Asian countries are rapidly emerging as pivotal hubs for technology manufacturing, driven by global supply chain diversification and supportive national policies. Arrow’s newly established ESC in India is designed to support innovators and technology manufacturers in adopting advanced technologies such as edge computing, automation, energy management, and e-mobility. The centre’s goal is to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation intelligent and connected products, helping to bring them to market faster and more cost-effectively.

“Innovators across the region often face challenges in adopting cutting-edge electronic components and software technologies due to limited in-house engineering capabilities for rapid product development,” said Dr Raphael Salmi, President of Arrow Electronics’ components business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. “By leveraging our global network of resources, deep engineering expertise, and strong local presence, Arrow acts as a trusted technology partner, bridging the gap between innovation and execution.”

The Engineering Solutions Centre offers end-to-end design engineering support across every stage of the product development lifecycle. It is staffed by a skilled team of application engineers with deep expertise in embedded software, wireless connectivity, power and analogue technologies, and IP&E (Interconnect, Passive & Electromechanical) components. The centre delivers tailored engineering services to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market.

Key areas of support include:

Component Engineering : Expert guidance on selecting technologies for MCU/MPU/FPGA, SoC, wireless connectivity, power and analogue, and IP&E components.

System Engineering : In-depth system-level design reviews, block diagram validation, and bill-of-materials (BOM) optimisation.

Reference Design Solutions: Provision of system-level reference designs that serve as a technical foundation, helping customers reduce time to market and build confidence in designing with Arrow-supported products.

In addition to technical expertise, the ESC offers in-market support including technical training, ready-to-use software, component samples, and world-class supply chain services. These resources are all aimed at streamlining the path from ideation and design to commercial impact.