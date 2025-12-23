Android emergency location service live in India, starting with UP

Google has finally activated the Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India, marking a significant development for Android users across the country. At present, Uttar Pradesh is the only state where the service is fully operational, as the state’s emergency calling infrastructure has been integrated with ELS. Indian citizens are advised to dial 112 from their mobile phones to access emergency services.

With this integration, authorities in Uttar Pradesh can now receive the precise location of callers using Android devices when they dial 112. The service can identify a caller’s location with an accuracy of up to 50 metres. Notably, the location information is transmitted to the police even if the call is disconnected prematurely for any reason.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to fully incorporate enhanced caller location into its 112 emergency response system. It is expected that other states will follow suit in due course. However, the service is currently limited to Android users, meaning iPhone users are unable to access this feature. It remains unclear whether Apple and Indian authorities will reach a similar arrangement in the future.

Privacy has been a key concern surrounding the implementation of ELS. Google has stated that user privacy was central to the design of the service. ELS is free to use and is activated only during emergency calls. Google does not collect or store location data; instead, the information is transmitted directly from the user’s device to emergency responders. For Indian citizens, this technology could prove transformative, particularly in situations where it is difficult or impossible to clearly communicate one’s location during an emergency.