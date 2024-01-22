Starlink reportedly receives GMPCS license from DoT in India at Last

The SpaceX-owned business Starlink has been attempting to integrate into the Indian broadband landscape for many years. However, Starlink hasn't yet begun offering services in India because it hasn't received the necessary regulatory clearances.

The only two businesses in the nation have the authorizations or licenses required by the government to provide satellite broadband are Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. Starlink, now the third firm on this list, has advanced significantly.

According to a Livemint article, Starlink may now provide satellite internet services in India. According to reports, Starlink has been awarded the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The fact that the Indian government has made it apparent that satellite broadband service providers can apply administratively for spectrum is advantageous to all of the participating enterprises.

Starlink offers solutions for all situations; if you have a Starlink connection, connectivity won't escape you whether you're driving, sitting at home or at work, or out on the water.

Additionally, Elon Musk's Starlink is introducing a Direct-to-Cell service that will let users exchange texts and use data via the satellite network in an emergency when mobile networks are unavailable.