Vi and AST SpaceMobile to expand mobile connectivity in remote areas of India

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a telecom service provider in India, and AST SpaceMobile Inc, a company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to standard mobile phones, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving mobile connectivity in unserved and underserved regions across India.

Advertisment

AST SpaceMobile recently achieved a technical milestone by conducting the first voice and video call via satellite using an unmodified mobile phone, demonstrating the viability of its technology in real-world conditions.

India, home to over 1.1 billion mobile subscribers, has widespread 4G coverage and ongoing 5G rollout. However, satellite-based communication is expected to complement terrestrial networks in areas where traditional mobile infrastructure is difficult to deploy, such as remote or geographically challenging regions.

The collaboration will combine Vi’s terrestrial network infrastructure with AST SpaceMobile’s satellite technology, which enables direct connectivity to standard smartphones without requiring specialised software, devices, or updates.

Advertisment

As part of this initiative, aligned with India’s Digital India goals, both companies will work together on the development of the SpaceMobile Satellite System. This system is intended to support voice, video, data, and internet services across remote parts of the country. Under the agreement, AST SpaceMobile will be responsible for designing, manufacturing, and managing the satellite constellation, while Vi will handle the integration with terrestrial networks, spectrum usage, and market operations.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said,"We recognise the role of satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial networks in bridging the connectivity gap across India’s geography. This partnership represents an opportunity to extend mobile access to areas where conventional infrastructure faces limitations."

Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer at AST SpaceMobile, added,"India’s scale and diversity make it an ideal environment to demonstrate how satellite-based broadband can complement existing mobile networks. Our technology enables direct 4G and 5G connectivity from space to standard mobile phones, with potential applications ranging from emergency response and disaster management to agriculture, education, and remote connectivity."

Advertisment

The partnership is expected to contribute to the development of space-based connectivity use cases in India. Vi and AST SpaceMobile also plan to explore commercial applications for consumers, enterprises, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors as part of this collaboration.