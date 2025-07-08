Suhora Technologies and Orbital Sidekick partner to introduce hyperspectral satellite services in India

Suhora Technologies, an India-based space data analytics company, has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Orbital Sidekick (OSK) to introduce high-resolution hyperspectral satellite services to the Indian market. This collaboration makes Suhora the first Indian company to offer commercially available, operational hyperspectral data covering the visible to short-wave infrared (VNIR–SWIR) spectrum. The agreement represents a significant advancement for India’s earth observation and geospatial analytics capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Suhora will integrate OSK’s hyperspectral imagery into its flagship platform, SPADE,a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that currently provides access to multi-sensor satellite data, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR), optical, and thermal imagery. The inclusion of hyperspectral data will enable SPADE users to conduct more detailed material detection and classification, supporting a range of applications across sectors.

These applications include geological and mineralogical use cases, such as mineral classification, rare earth mineral mapping, and petrological analysis, as well as environmental monitoring (e.g. methane leak detection and oil spill thickness estimation), and other strategic domains.

Orbital Sidekick’s sensors capture hyperspectral imagery across up to 472 contiguous spectral bands at a spatial resolution of 8.3 metres. While hyperspectral data from public sources like Germany’s EnMAP, Italy’s PRISMA, and NASA’s EMIT have proven valuable, OSK’s sensors offer higher spatial resolution and more frequent revisit times. Furthermore, OSK’s ability to cover the entire VNIR–SWIR range with 472 bands distinguishes it from other commercial providers in this field.

The data will be delivered via OSK’s GHOSt constellation, which comprises five hyperspectral satellites. This constellation enhances revisit frequency and offers one of the most comprehensive commercial hyperspectral data services currently available.

Commenting on the partnership, Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, said,"This partnership with Orbital Sidekick marks a significant step for the global geospatial community. As the adoption of satellite data analytics accelerates across industries, there is increasing demand from both enterprises and government bodies for high-quality hyperspectral imagery. This collaboration will support more informed, data-driven decision-making and contribute to strengthening geospatial capabilities globally, including in India."

Rupesh Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, added,"Incorporating hyperspectral data into our SPADE platform will enable users to derive deeper insights, from accurate mineral mapping to real-time environmental monitoring and anomaly detection. The spectral and spatial precision provided by OSK’s GHOSt constellation is expected to raise the standard for satellite analytics in India and the region."

Tushar Prabhakar, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Orbital Sidekick, said,

"We are excited to collaborate with Suhora to bring our high-resolution hyperspectral data and analytics to the growing Indian market. India offers significant opportunities for the use of this technology across various critical sectors. Suhora’s strong local presence and domain expertise will be key to delivering these insights and creating value for users."