Suhora and Satellogic sign EO Data deal for India & Nepal

Suhora Technologies, a company specialising in Earth observation and space data analytics, has announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Satellogic Inc, a North Carolina-based provider of sub-metre resolution Earth observation (EO) data. The agreement, valued in the seven-figure range, grants Suhora exclusive rights to distribute Satellogic’s data and services in India and Nepal, significantly expanding regional access to high-resolution satellite imagery.

The new agreement builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies and is aimed at delivering tailored EO solutions for the Indian market. Suhora will integrate Satellogic’s satellite capabilities with its own analytics expertise and regional delivery model to optimise EO services for local conditions, offering high-capacity data with low latency.

Supporting regional access to high-resolution EO data

The partnership will leverage Suhora’s SPADE platform, a subscription-based SaaS solution designed to streamline access to multi-sensor satellite data. Through this platform, users in government and commercial sectors will have improved access to timely, high-resolution geospatial data. The collaboration is expected to support a broad range of applications, including urban planning, infrastructure development, resource management, disaster response, climate resilience, and other strategic initiatives aligned with national priorities.

Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, commented, "India’s rapid development requires advanced technological solutions to address evolving environmental and urban challenges. By integrating Satellogic’s EO data with our SPADE platform, we aim to provide Indian users with improved access to satellite-derived insights. This partnership reflects our continued focus on scalable geospatial intelligence solutions that support national development objectives."

Amit Kumar, COO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, stated,"Demand for high-quality geospatial intelligence in India is increasing, driven by shifting policy priorities and the need for more efficient, data-led decision-making. Our exclusive agreement with Satellogic positions Suhora to meet this demand by enabling enhanced EO capabilities for both public and private stakeholders in India and Nepal."

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic, added:

"We are pleased to formalise our collaboration with Suhora through this exclusive partnership. India represents a key market where EO data can have a substantial impact. By working together, we aim to broaden access to cost-effective geospatial insights and support efforts in areas such as national security, sustainability, and infrastructure development."

This agreement signals a growing focus within the geospatial sector on regional partnerships that facilitate the application of EO data for both public and commercial benefit, while supporting the development of more resilient and data-informed infrastructure and environmental strategies