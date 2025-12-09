Suhora and Azista integrate AFR1 satellite into SPADE platform

Suhora Technologies, an Indian satellite data analytics company, has announced a partnership with Azista Industries, a private satellite manufacturer, to integrate Azista’s operational satellite, ABA First Runner (AFR1), into SPADE, Suhora’s multi-sensor satellite data aggregation and analysis platform. The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of SPADE, along with several upgrades to its capabilities.

Azista’s AFR1 satellite is a multispectral system with 4.6 m ground sampling, equipped with panchromatic and six multispectral bands to support optical remote sensing across a range of applications. Its advanced naval mode is expected to enhance Suhora’s maritime-focused tools. The collaboration is intended to contribute to the growth of India’s commercial satellite data ecosystem at a time when the country’s space sector is expanding, driven particularly by downstream applications.

After one year of operation, SPADE now provides a wide portfolio of multi-sensor data sources supported by analytical services. The platform integrates data from more than 250 Indian and international satellites and covers up to 10 million sq km. Since launch, SPADE has tasked over 1.33 million sq km of surface area, reflecting increased use and operational maturity.

Recent updates to the cloud-based SaaS platform include an enhanced tasking window visualisation tool that shows available satellite passes for a user’s chosen area and time frame, bulk tasking modules for large orders and improved access to data from ISRO, Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2, supported by an updated interface.

The platform now also offers value-added services such as digital terrain and surface modelling (DTM/DSM), InSAR analysis and NDVI calculations. These tools support applications in sectors including agriculture, defence, disaster response and environmental monitoring.

Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, said the partnership with Azista supports the company’s aim to expand domestic satellite capabilities and broaden the range of sensors available on SPADE. He added that the platform has developed into a sensor-agnostic system incorporating optical, SAR, thermal and hyperspectral data, with further sensors to be added based on user needs.

Sunil Indurti, Director at Azista Industries, said the integration of AFR1 into SPADE will make multispectral satellite data available to a wider user base. He noted that the development highlights the continuing role of India’s private space sector in advancing national capabilities and supporting applications across civilian and strategic domains.