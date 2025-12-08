Starlink reveals India pricing as launch nears regulatory nod

The cost of Starlink’s services in India has finally been made public. The US satellite communications giant has been planning to enter the Indian market for nearly five years, but regulatory hurdles have delayed its launch.

Although final government approval is still pending, Starlink’s satellites are ready to cover Indian territory. The company’s official website has now updated pricing for residential users, signalling that a launch could be imminent.

Cost and key features

In India, a Starlink connection will cost Rs 8,600 per month. While this is relatively expensive, it aligns with expectations for high-speed satellite internet. The service offers several notable features, including a plug-and-play setup, 99.9% uptime, weather-resistant equipment, unlimited data, and a 30-day trial period, making it a convenient and reliable option for residential users.

The Starlink Map still displays "pending regulatory approval" for India. But that ought to happen soon. Starlink has already received numerous approvals from the government, and a full approval is anticipated in the near future.

