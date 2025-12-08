Starlink reveals India pricing as launch nears regulatory nod

The cost of Starlink’s services in India has finally been made public. The US satellite communications giant has been planning to enter the Indian market for nearly five years, but regulatory hurdles have delayed its launch.
Although final government approval is still pending, Starlink’s satellites are ready to cover Indian territory. The company’s official website has now updated pricing for residential users, signalling that a launch could be imminent.
Cost and key features
In India, a Starlink connection will cost Rs 8,600 per month. While this is relatively expensive, it aligns with expectations for high-speed satellite internet. The service offers several notable features, including a plug-and-play setup, 99.9% uptime, weather-resistant equipment, unlimited data, and a 30-day trial period, making it a convenient and reliable option for residential users.
The Starlink Map still displays "pending regulatory approval" for India. But that ought to happen soon. Starlink has already received numerous approvals from the government, and a full approval is anticipated in the near future.
Market competition and regulatory outlook
Starlink will enter a competitive Indian satellite internet market alongside Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES, all of which are expected to be significant players. The companies are awaiting government decisions on satellite spectrum allocation, which could be handled via an administrative process or auction.
Starlink also recently signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Maharashtra to expand high-speed satellite broadband connectivity across the state.
The collaboration aims to bring high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved regions of Maharashtra, including tribal schools, primary health centres, disaster control rooms, forest outposts, coastal zones, and aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim.
While the pricing for Starlink’s enterprise plans in India has not yet been disclosed, it is expected to be revealed shortly. Notably, unlike its competitors, Starlink plans to adopt a direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach in addition to business-to-business (B2B) services, potentially giving it an early advantage in reaching residential users.