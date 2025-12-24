Space-tech startup Astrophel applies assembly-line logic to space

Immanuel Louis, Co-founder and COO of Astrophel Aerospace, is attempting to rewire how India thinks about satellite launches—from large-ride dependency to faster, indigenous access to orbit. Alongside his co-founder, Louis is building a vertically integrated space-tech startup focused on Made-in-India rocket components, reusable engines, and sub-systems optimised for small and CubeSat missions.

In 2023, the bootstrapped company successfully test-fired a liquid rocket engine by adapting automotive-grade parts and designing cost-effective cryogenic valves and seals in-house.

In this interview with Voice&Data, he explains how the company is modelling its approach on assembly-line efficiencies, reducing reliance on imported parts, and addressing the latency of satellite deployment through direct-to-orbit launch services. He also discusses the risks, lessons, and commercial potential of reusability, and why India’s telecom sector must pay closer attention to emerging LEO-based connectivity models. Excerpts:

What sets Astrophel apart from other space-tech start-ups? Is indigenisation more than just a statement of pride in your case?

We initially chose the name Adastra Aerospace—Latin for “from hardships to the stars”—but later changed it to Astrophel when we found the name was already in use. The name change did not alter our core drive, which actually began with a simple dream. Surash, my co-founder, had applied to multiple large Indian space-tech firms and was rejected. But his passion did not waver—he kept designing rocket injectors during the COVID-19 lockdown. That is what inspired me to join him in building something of our own.

Back then, during our initial build-up days, we used to ride scooty, but our vision was always clear: to bring the automobile industry’s assembly-line model into aerospace and make space technology more affordable and accessible.

Our differentiator in indigenisation lies in cryogenic seals and valves, which are typically expensive and imported. By building these in-house, we have not only significantly cut costs but also opened a new revenue stream through subcomponent manufacturing.

Our current focus is on the small satellite segment, and we are developing a reusable launch vehicle to serve it. The idea is to offer fast, precise orbital insertion, avoiding the long wait times of ‘ride share programmes’. This is a critical market need.

Can the space industry experience a shift like the automotive revolution? How do assembly-line principles change costs and innovation in your case?

Yes, this industry can gain a lot from efficiency and cost optimisation. We are focusing on affordable, reliable launch vehicles based on automotive principles and, crucially, building our own subcomponents to counter the high costs of importing them into India. The aim is to indigenise parts, such as turbo pumps, valves, and other components, to make scalable technology available for the Indian aerospace sector. What we are doing here is replacing imports.

When we test-fired our engine in August 2023, where we relied less on imports and more on our own innovation, we had only one chance to get it right. We spent Rs five lakh on something that would otherwise have cost two to three million. There were huge costs associated with pumps, valves, and other such components for rockets. We discovered that the valves are used in the manufacturing industry—we collaborated with a factory in Pune and worked on redesign and reliability. It worked.

Astrophel is developing reusable launch vehicles and rocket subsystems using in-house, Made-in-India components, such as cryogenic seals and valves.

Cryogenic systems are known for their complexity—especially in dealing with hydrogen brittleness and extreme temperatures. How are you tackling those challenges?

This is where one needs special seals to prevent the product from becoming brittle and breaking. We wanted to make that in-house. One piece of rubber can cost as much as Rs 9 lakh for single use. This is where indigenisation helps. We started looking at different materials and working with our own seals now.

After receiving input from ISRO, we are now partnering with a Pune company to manufacture these seals in-house. If validated by ISRO, these seals could drastically reduce costs from around Rs 78 lakh to just Rs 50,000–60,000, and make them viable for large-scale production.

We are also preparing to test a pump at ISRO. If successful, it will serve as proof that such cost reductions and performance improvements are possible through indigenisation and local innovation. The process is not easy, but once you address scalability, it becomes practical and sustainable.

What has been the hardest part of your journey so far? What challenges did you face in building locally?

Convincing manufacturers to support small-scale orders rather than bulk production was a major hurdle. However, we were able to bring a Pune-based manufacturer on board.

We are committed to doing as much as possible within India. Our first rocket engine, developed and fired in 2023, was built entirely in-house. We deliberately avoided sourcing expensive parts from abroad and instead focused on developing components from scratch or modifying automotive-grade valves to be reliable for aerospace applications.

The engine test was bootstrapped at a total cost of around Rs five lakh—significantly less than the multi-million-dollar costs incurred by others—highlighting the high-stakes nature of the test.

Does ‘Make in India’ face more of a mindset challenge, or are there real structural limitations across industries?

It is a combination of both, but mindset plays a significant role. Many established companies operate within well-defined supply chains and often lack the flexibility or risk appetite to support innovation from smaller players. They also tend to prioritise short-term profits over long-term capability building.

In contrast, for start-ups like us, cost efficiency is not optional—it is the foundation. Indigenisation takes time, experimentation, and patient investment. We chose to focus on what we call the ‘heart of the system’—components such as pumps, valves, and seals—because they are fundamental. If these can be built internally, it removes a major layer of external dependency, both technically and financially.

What is different and valuable about playing in the space of small-sats and Cube-Sats?

It is like bringing Rapido-level convenience to someone who is used to waiting long in a bus to reach their destination.

With small satellite launches as the core focus, the start-up aims to reduce payload wait times from years to weeks by avoiding ride-share models.

You have compared your offering to a Rapido versus a bus. How does this analogy translate to the small satellite market?

The concept is quite simple. In the current model, most constellation satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) are launched in batches. It is like waiting for a public bus—you wait a long time, board it, and stop at multiple points before reaching your destination.

This delay results in significant idle time for satellites, during which customers cannot extract value from their investment. We are offering a solution closer to a Rapido-style ride—individualised, quicker, and direct to orbit, even if it is slightly more expensive. You reduce waiting time and maximise the use of commercial data, which only begins to generate value once the satellite is in orbit.

I remember a case where a small satellite provider had to wait nearly two years due to a shared launch schedule. By the time the launch window arrived, their satellite technology was outdated, and the mission no longer made business sense. That is the kind of problem we are addressing.

Is your service model useful for telecom operators?

Yes, absolutely. Approximately 30–40% of this market is geared towards communication applications, including ISPs, IoT providers, and network operators. This is especially valuable for emergency services, geo-imaging, and coverage in remote or less-connected areas.

How do pico-satellites fit into this broader offering?

Pico-satellites typically serve academic, student, or research purposes. They are designed for highly specialised tasks and are part of the broader ecosystem, although they are not our primary focus at the moment.

Can Astrophel compete with large players like SpaceX in this segment?

The target payloads for small satellites range between 100 to 300 kg for LEO, which accommodate most constellation satellites. Astrophel cannot compete with SpaceX’s prices due to their reusability, but offers the convenience of immediate launch in two months, which is more appealing than a two-year wait.

What happens with reusable components here?

Reusability is at the core of our system architecture. From the start, we have been designing engines, valves, and pumps with multiple uses in mind, which helps us pass on cost benefits to our customers. Our pumps, for instance, are engine-driven, eliminating the need for heavy onboard batteries. This not only frees up more space for the payload but also simplifies the overall design, making reusability more achievable. This is especially relevant for the first stage of a liquid-fuelled rocket, which often accounts for 60–70% of total rocket costs.

With satellite telephony emerging, what should telecom companies in India be preparing for?

The telecom sector is moving away from traditional geostationary satellites and towards LEO constellations, driven by advances that reduce satellite size and cost. While Indian telcos are still focused on legacy infrastructure, global players are already investing in direct-to-cell communication and LEO-based systems. To stay competitive, Indian telecom companies should start preparing for this shift—both in terms of technology adoption and investment strategy.