SES adds ninth and tenth O3b mPOWER satellites to orbit

SES’s growing satellite internet constellation received a significant boost today as its ninth and tenth O3b mPOWER satellites successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the two spacecraft lifted off at 17:12 local time, marking another milestone in SES’s mission to deliver dependable, high-throughput global connectivity from space.

This deployment expands the company’s second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) system, known as O3b mPOWER, which first became operational in 2024. The two new satellites will join eight already in orbit, enhancing the system’s capacity and reach. Services currently span enterprise, mobility, government, and cloud sectors, offering bandwidths that scale from tens of megabits per second to multi-gigabit links.

Connecting the unconnected and the ultra-connected

SES’s MEO network plays a vital role in addressing connectivity gaps where traditional ground infrastructure falls short. From powering communications for airlines and cruise ships to enabling cloud services in remote locations, O3b mPOWER aims to bridge the digital divide with scalable, satellite-enabled broadband.

The system has also attracted interest from global institutions and governments. Key clients include NATO, the US Government, the Government of Luxembourg, and several allied nations. SES claims its solutions are transforming how militaries, emergency services, and telco operators manage and secure data across vast geographies.

Three more satellites, triple the capacity by 2027

While the current launch takes SES’s active O3b mPOWER satellite count to ten, three more are in production and scheduled for liftoff in 2026. Once the full fleet of thirteen is operational by 2027, SES projects up to a threefold increase in system capacity, critical for keeping pace with rising bandwidth demands across industries.

Unlike traditional geostationary satellites that orbit far from Earth, SES’s MEO strategy positions satellites closer, reducing latency while improving bandwidth reliability. This makes the network especially well-suited for time-sensitive applications like real-time video, cloud processing, and tactical communications.

Following its acquisition of Intelsat, SES now boasts over a century of combined experience in satellite innovation. By integrating multiple orbits with a global ground infrastructure, SES continues to position itself as a major player in shaping the future of seamless, anywhere-anytime connectivity.