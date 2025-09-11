Satellite Internet: A high-stakes race for India's remote connections

The next phase of India's digital journey may not happen on the ground. A high-stakes competition is underway to beam internet directly from space, aiming to connect millions of people in remote areas untouched by traditional fibre and mobile networks. This is the story of three players, Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and JioSpaceFiber, and their distinct strategies in a battle for dominance over India’s digital landscape.

How it works: Beaming from above

Advertisment

Satellite internet uses a constellation of satellites in space to send and receive data. The three main players in India use different approaches. Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb rely on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. These satellites circle the planet at a much lower altitude than older satellites, significantly reducing latency, or the delay in data transmission. This makes LEO services viable for activities like video calls and online gaming.

In contrast, JioSpaceFiber utilises a combination of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites. MEO satellites are higher than LEOs, but their smaller numbers can still provide lower latency than a traditional GEO satellite. This blended approach offers a different technical path to connectivity.

The Three-Way Race for Dominance.

The competition for India’s satellite internet market is not a head-to-head race, but a multifaceted contest, with each player carving out a distinct niche.

Starlink: The consumer champion

Advertisment

Owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, Starlink is the most recognised name in satellite internet. The company’s strategy is consumer-focused. It has received a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to operate in India and is expected to launch its service for residential users in late 2025 or early 2026.

While no official pricing has been released, industry sources and pre-launch marketing suggest a clear cost structure. Consumers will likely face a significant one-time hardware fee of around Rs 33,000 for the satellite dish and router, followed by monthly subscription plans. The plans are rumoured to range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,200. While these prices are higher than typical fibre broadband plans in urban centres, Starlink's value proposition is its promise of high-speed connectivity (up to 270 Mbps) in areas with no other viable options.

JioSpaceFiber: The silent launch

While Starlink has captured headlines, JioSpaceFiber has quietly launched its service. In October 2023, the service went live in four remote locations, including the Gir National Park in Gujarat and the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. This was a strategic and understated move.

Advertisment

JioSpaceFiber is not currently available for general consumers. Instead, it is a business-to-business (B2B) and government solution, connecting enterprises and institutions in hard-to-reach areas. This explains the lack of public pricing and user reviews. It's important to distinguish this service from Jio AirFiber, which is a 5G-based wireless home broadband service and has faced a different set of challenges and public reception.

Jio's go-to-market strategy is analytical. It is testing its network's capacity and reliability in real-world scenarios before any potential consumer rollout. This allows it to learn from its initial deployments and fine-tune its service before competing directly with Starlink.

Eutelsat OneWeb: The enterprise player

Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, has a similar B2B-centric model. The company does not market its service directly to consumers in India. Instead, it operates through partnerships, with Hughes Communications India serving as a key distributor.

Advertisment

This strategy avoids the complexity and high cost of a direct-to-consumer sales and support network. OneWeb's focus is on providing high-capacity backhaul services for telecommunications companies, governments, and large corporations. The absence of consumer-facing pricing in India is not an oversight but a core part of its business model.

The future of connectivity

The satellite internet market in India is not a winner-take-all scenario. Each player is pursuing a distinct strategy. Starlink is positioning itself as the consumer's choice for rural connectivity. JioSpaceFiber is building its foundation with a strategic B2B approach, while Eutelsat OneWeb is solidifying its position as a behind-the-scenes enterprise enabler.

The true test will come as these services scale up. Their success will depend on a blend of competitive pricing, reliable infrastructure, and the ability to navigate India's complex regulatory environment. Ultimately, the biggest winner in this space race may be the people of India, who will finally gain access to a world of digital opportunity.