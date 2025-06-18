Pixxel secures iDEX Grant for Advanced Earth Observation payloads for Indian Air Force

Pixxel, a cutting-edge space technology company based in Bengaluru, has announced the signing of a SPARK (Support for Prototype and Research Kickstart) Grant agreement with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), under India's Ministry of Defence. This marks Pixxel's second collaboration with iDEX and is set to bolster India's defence capabilities by developing advanced Hyperspectral and Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) payloads specifically tailored for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The grant, awarded to SpacePixxel Pvt Ltd under iDEX DISC 8 Challenge 6.2, is a crucial step towards enhancing India's indigenous aerospace innovation. While the exact monetary value of this specific SPARK Grant has not been publicly disclosed, iDEX SPARK grants typically provide up to Rs. 1.5 crore for prototype development and research kickstart initiatives. For high-potential advancements under iDEX Prime, the funding can go up to Rs. 10 crore. This new agreement follows Pixxel's earlier selection in 2023 under the Mission DefSpace Challenge of iDEX Prime (Space) for the manufacturing of miniaturised multi-payload satellites, underscoring a deepening strategic partnership with the government.

These next-generation Earth observation payloads will leverage Pixxel's expertise in optical engineering and in-house satellite manufacturing. The goal is to deliver security-grade performance, significantly enhancing India's airborne and space-based imaging capabilities for a wide array of operational and strategic applications.

Understanding Hyperspectral and MWIR Payloads in Defence:

Hyperspectral Imaging: This advanced technology collects data across hundreds of narrow, contiguous spectral bands, far beyond what the human eye can perceive. This creates a unique "spectral fingerprint" for objects and materials. In defence, this translates to unparalleled capabilities for: Material Identification: Detecting camouflaged targets, identifying specific types of vehicles or infrastructure, and even distinguishing between different materials used in aircraft or weaponry. Environmental Monitoring: Assessing terrain changes, detecting chemical or biological threats, and monitoring environmental factors that could impact operations. Penetration Capabilities: Hyperspectral imaging can sometimes penetrate certain types of camouflage, haze, or smoke, offering clearer insights in challenging conditions.

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) Payloads: Operating in the 3 to 5 micrometre wavelength range, MWIR cameras are highly sensitive to thermal emissions and excel at detecting heat signatures. Their applications in defence include: Thermal Detection: Identifying hot objects like aircraft engines during takeoff and landing, vehicles, or even personnel, especially in low-light or night-time scenarios. Targeting and Tracking: Critical for military targeting, missile defence, and tracking fast-moving targets. Surveillance: Monitoring airbase activities, identifying the operational tempo of enemy forces, and discerning between decoys and active assets. MWIR systems can provide crucial intelligence by observing heat plumes and other thermal indicators.



Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We’re honoured to deepen our partnership with the Government of India and advance our mission of building cutting-edge space infrastructure right here at home. This grant is a proud milestone in our journey to put India at the forefront of next-generation aerospace innovation."

The iDEX scheme is instrumental in accelerating the development of innovative prototypes and technologies by Indian startups and MSMEs, fostering a self-reliant and innovation-driven defence landscape. Pixxel's continued involvement highlights its commitment to national strategic goals and the government's growing confidence in its technological prowess.

With three Firefly satellites already in orbit and more scheduled for launch, Pixxel has a proven track record of developing scalable, affordable, and versatile space solutions. The company's Earth Observation Studio, Pixxel Aurora, further democratizes access to hyperspectral imagery, offering intuitive tools for visualisation, analysis, and insight generation. As Pixxel expands its capabilities, it remains dedicated to its overarching mission: creating a real-time, high-fidelity health monitor for the planet, with significant dual-use potential for both civilian and defence applications.