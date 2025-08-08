Paras Defence partners with Germany’s HPS GmbH to develop satellite reflector systems in India

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into a teaming agreement with High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH (HPS GmbH), a Munich-based leader in deployable satellite hardware. The partnership aims to co-develop and supply advanced unfurlable/deployable antenna reflector subsystems for space applications, marking a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in critical satellite technologies.

Deployable reflector systems, used in satellites to enhance transmission and reception, are typically compact during launch and expand automatically in orbit. These systems are vital for supporting a range of high-performance applications such as satellite internet, real-time Earth observation, military communication, and disaster response. India has long depended on select foreign providers for such technologies. This collaboration, therefore, represents one of the first concerted efforts by a private Indian company to locally develop and co-own this complex capability.

Under the agreement, Paras Defence will act as the primary Indian interface, leveraging its strengths in optics, RF & microwave technologies, and mechanical systems, while HPS GmbH will contribute its expertise in design, integration, and testing. The focus areas include reflector and arm assemblies, Hold-Down Release Mechanisms (HDRMs), deployment electronics, and thermal hardware, components essential to satellite reliability and performance.

This alliance ensures Paras has exclusive access to HPS GmbH’s deployable reflector technology in the Indian market, creating a launchpad for joint participation in national and commercial space programs. Over time, the agreement could expand to cover the development of other high-performance space systems, enabling India to reduce its dependency on imported space components.

The partnership aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and reflects the increasing role of private enterprises in advancing indigenous aerospace capabilities. With Paras Defence already serving key defence clients like ISRO, DRDO, BEL, and L&T, this collaboration places the company at the forefront of next-generation satellite innovation in India.

The partnership is also expected to explore setting up local manufacturing and integration facilities, bringing cutting-edge European know-how into the Indian ecosystem, and positioning India as a global supplier of space-grade deployable systems in the long term.