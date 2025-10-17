Model rocketry and CANSAT challenge announced by IN-SPACe

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), has announced the Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024–25. The national finale is scheduled to be held from 27–30 October 2025 on the banks of the Narayani River at Tamkuhi Raj, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The competition is designed to offer students hands-on experience in the design, development, and launch of model rockets capable of deploying a 7U CANSAT (1 kg payload) at an altitude of 1 km, in alignment with defined mission objectives. This initiative enables students to simulate real-world space missions and aims to support the development of future professionals in India’s space sector.

A total of 71 student teams, comprising approximately 600 students, faculty members, and mentors, have qualified for the national finale. These include 36 teams in the CANSAT category and 35 in the Model Rocketry category, representing universities and technical institutions from across the country.

In the lead-up to the competition, IN-SPACe and ISRO launched outreach initiatives such as the ‘Art-in-Space’ and ‘Space Quiz 20:20’ contests across seven districts of Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

These activities, implemented by the Namaskar Foundation, received participation from nearly 73,000 students. To further encourage interest in science and technology, an "Antariksh Rath", a mobile exhibition equipped with models of rockets, satellites, astronaut suits, and other educational displays, is currently touring schools in the region. Winners of these contests will be recognised during the grand finale and will also have the opportunity to experience an immersive space habitat module at the venue.

Shashank Mani, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Deoria, commented, “It is an honour to host the CANSAT Model Rocketry Competition in Tamkuhi Raj, Deoria Lok Sabha constituency, Kushinagar District. This event will inspire local imagination and foster a culture of space awareness. It supports the aims of Amrit Prayas, our 10-year development strategy for the constituency, which seeks to integrate space technology into regional growth.”

Dr Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe and Executive Secretary of ASI, noted,“This competition reflects IN-SPACe’s commitment to promoting experiential learning and early student engagement with space technology. By presenting real-world challenges, we aim to build a strong foundation for future scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs in India’s growing space economy. The support of the Uttar Pradesh government and Kushinagar district administration has been instrumental in organising this event.”

The competition’s core objectives include designing, building, and launching model rockets and CANSATs to reach 1 km altitude, followed by safe deployment, recovery, and landing of the payload. Through these tasks, participants gain practical knowledge of rocketry, payload design, and mission planning, along with vital soft skills such as teamwork, coordination, and problem-solving.

The Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024–25 represents a continued effort by IN-SPACe to advance space education, skill development, and grassroots innovation, in alignment with the Government of India’s vision for a self-reliant space economy projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033.