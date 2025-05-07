India’s space journey is a story of aspiration: PM Modi at GLEX 2025

In a powerful address at the Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX) 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India’s vision for space as not just a destination, but a symbol of “curiosity, courage, and collective progress.” Speaking via videoconferencing, PM Modi welcomed delegates, scientists, and astronauts from around the world and presented a sweeping overview of India’s journey in space, from humble beginnings to ambitious goals.

India’s rising trajectory in space

Tracing the arc of India’s achievements, the Prime Minister recalled the launch of a small rocket in 1963 to recent milestones like the Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon’s South Pole. He said, “Indian rockets carry more than payloads, they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.” From discovering water on the Moon to becoming the first country to reach Mars on its maiden attempt in 2014, he highlighted how these achievements show the world that “the human spirit can defy gravity.”

India has launched over 400 satellites for 34 countries, built cryogenic engines in record time, and recently docked two satellites in space, a step he called “a major stride forward.”

Gaganyaan and beyond

The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to human spaceflight, calling the upcoming Gaganyaan mission a symbol of the country’s growing ambitions. He also announced that “in the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut will travel to space as part of a joint ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station.”

Looking ahead, he said India plans to establish its own Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and land an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. Missions to Mars and Venus are also on the radar.

Reiterating that India’s space program is not about competing with others, the Prime Minister emphasised collaboration. He cited the launch of a satellite for South Asian countries and the G20 Satellite Mission as India’s contributions to the Global South.

Empowering lives through space

PM Modi also spoke about the practical benefits of space technology, from alerts for fishermen to enhanced weather forecasting and railway safety. He praised India’s growing private space ecosystem, noting that over 250 startups are actively working in fields like propulsion, imaging, and satellite tech.

Significantly, he applauded the increasing role of women in leading space missions. “Many of India’s missions are being led by women scientists,” he said proudly.

Rooted in ancient wisdom, aiming for shared progress

Closing his speech, the Prime Minister linked India’s space philosophy to the ancient Indian ideal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the world is one family. He concluded with a call for unity,

“Let us together write a new chapter in space exploration, guided by science and shared dreams for a better tomorrow.”

The address at GLEX 2025 not only celebrated India's past achievements but also laid out an inclusive and ambitious roadmap, positioning India as a key player in the global space community.