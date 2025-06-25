India's space ambitions soar with Axiom Mission 4 launch

Today, 25 June 2025, at precisely 12:01 PM IST, the eyes of over a billion Indians will be focused on Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The occasion: the much-anticipated launch of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), carrying Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as mission pilot. Following a series of delays, this milestone mission marks far more than just another flight to space, it represents a significant step forward for India’s rapidly growing space sector.

Group Captain Shukla, a seasoned test pilot and combat leader, becomes the second Indian to travel into space, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic mission in 1984. He will also be the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) on a commercial spaceflight. Serving as the pilot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, he will fly alongside mission commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, European Space Agency project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu from the HUNOR programme, highlighting India’s increasing involvement in international space collaboration.

Ax-4 is a private astronaut mission to the ISS, operated by Axiom Space, a US-based commercial space company. For India, this launch signals a growing alignment with the commercial space industry, marking a departure from its traditionally government-led space efforts.

During his 14-day stay aboard the ISS, Group Captain Shukla will conduct seven scientific experiments designed by ISRO and several Indian academic institutions. These include research into the causes of muscle atrophy in microgravity, as well as early-stage agricultural experiments involving "methi" (fenugreek) and "moong daal" (green gram), aimed at supporting future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.

The Ax-4 mission is a defining moment for India’s space journey. While ISRO has long served as the cornerstone of national space activity, recent reforms,such as the Indian Space Policy 2023, have opened the door to greater private sector involvement. This mission exemplifies the growing synergy between public institutions and private enterprise, and highlights India’s readiness to be a key player in the evolving global space ecosystem.

The launch of Axiom Mission 4 with Group Captain Shukla aboard is more than just a technological success, it is a statement of intent. It reflects a future in which private innovation and public expertise work hand in hand, where global partnerships are central, and where India continues its ascent in space not just as a national ambition, but as part of a shared international effort. As the Dragon spacecraft prepares to dock with the ISS tomorrow, 26 June, at approximately 4:30 PM IST, India will be celebrating not just a mission milestone, but the emergence of a new, expansive era in space exploration.