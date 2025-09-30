India’s Agnikul Cosmos joins reusable rocket race

Agnikul Cosmos has announced its plan to develop fully reusable launch vehicles. The commitment was revealed at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney. The plan aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective access to low Earth orbit (LEO).

The decision to pursue full reusability builds directly on its proprietary technology and recent regulatory successes. The company holds multiple patents across the US, Europe, and India covering multi-purpose and recovery systems, including a combined launch vehicle and satellite system. A core element of this approach is the use of semi-cryogenic propellant technology, which is cheaper and facilitates easier refurbishment for re-flights compared to conventional systems.

Economic dynamics

With this move, Agnikul plans to position itself to disrupt the global B2B satellite launch market. For B2B customers, particularly those operating small satellite constellations, the move to reusability promises a significant advantage in launch economics.

Traditional launch services often result in high per-kilogram costs for small satellites due to rideshare arrangements or the non-reusability of smaller, dedicated launch vehicles.

"We consistently design our vehicles to ensure that affordability and flexibility are built in from day one," said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO of Agnikul Cosmos.

The company's in-house capabilities, including a dedicated additive manufacturing (3D printing) facility for aerospace hardware, support this push for lower costs. This facility already reduces rocket production costs substantially, a key factor in making fully reusable operations economically viable at scale.

Technological foundation and government support

This ambitious roadmap of Agnikul follows the successful sub-orbital test flight of Agnikul’s 3D-printed rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, last year. The mission served as an essential technology demonstrator, validating the in-house autopilot software and the structural integrity required for controlled flight.

This test provided the necessary data to accelerate the development of reusable flight technologies, particularly those needed for booster recovery and enhancing the life of the upper stage.

The Indian space ecosystem also provides critical backing for this effort. Ravichandran acknowledged the support from the IN-SPACe and ISRO. The regulatory and technical support allows the private entity to explore rocket stage recovery and reuse, a crucial enabling policy for commercial space ventures globally.