Vikram-I rocket unveiled at Skyroot’s new Hyderabad facility

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Vikram-I, India’s first privately manufactured orbital launch vehicle capable of placing satellites into orbit. The launch took place at Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad.

The 200,000-square-foot facility is designed for the full development, integration and testing of multiple launch vehicles. According to Skyroot, it has the capacity to produce one orbital rocket each month.

Speaking virtually at the event, the Prime Minister acknowledged ISRO’s longstanding contribution to India’s space programme, noting that its achievements have shaped the country’s international reputation in the sector. He also highlighted the growing role of young innovators and entrepreneurs, observing that the private space industry is expanding rapidly and creating opportunities not previously seen.

Vikram-I is capable of carrying payloads of around 300 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and features an all-carbon-fibre structure, distinguishing it from other launch vehicles in its class. The Vikram series is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, considered the architect of India’s space programme, and is aimed at the global small-satellite launch market. The rockets are being developed to support multi-orbit insertion and interplanetary missions for domestic and international customers.

A notable feature of Vikram-I is its ability to deploy multiple satellites in a single launch, an advance that strengthens India’s position in satellite deployment technology and marks a significant step for the country’s private space sector.

Commenting on the development, Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said the unveiling of Vikram-I and the new facility reflects the progress of India’s NewSpace ecosystem. He noted that policy reforms, public investment and private-sector innovation are collectively helping to expand national capacity and reduce the burden on ISRO.

Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder of Suhora Technologies, welcomed the milestone, stating that reliable domestic access to orbit is essential for both launch providers and companies developing space-based applications. He added that Vikram-I is expected to support faster and more cost-effective satellite deployment, benefiting sectors such as defence, disaster management, environmental monitoring and infrastructure, while enhancing India’s role in global space technology.