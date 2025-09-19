India eyes hydrogen for space, energy and transport

Hydrogen is expected to play a significant role in India's space missions, transportation systems, and clean energy transition, according to Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO. He made the remarks at a national workshop titled “Hydrogen Fuel Technologies and Future Trends”, held at Alliance University in Bengaluru in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The event brought together several prominent figures in science and policy.The workshop explored the potential applications of hydrogen in engines and turbines, recent advancements in the field, and the challenges and opportunities involved in integrating hydrogen into India’s broader energy landscape.

Speaking on the country’s progress in hydrogen-related technologies, Dr Narayanan said,“The world is facing two major challenges: growing energy demand and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen, being among the cleanest fuels available, has played a critical role in several of our milestones at ISRO. For instance, the GSLV Mk III rocket launched in January was powered by a cryogenic stage using liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, a technology once inaccessible to India, but now fully developed domestically."

He also cited ISRO's demonstration of a 100-watt oxygen-based fuel cell in space, with a 20-kilowatt version currently under testing.

Beyond space applications, Dr Narayanan noted that hydrogen could also be used in aircraft, trains, automobiles, and fuel cells.“As early as 2010–11, ISRO collaborated with Tata Motors to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus. It was safely tested, addressing initial safety concerns. More recently, in June 2025, five hydrogen-powered buses began commercial operations. Public sector enterprises such as BHEL and NTPC are now developing hydrogen-based systems and gas turbine engines.”

However, Dr Narayanan also raised safety concerns, particularly around the invisibility of hydrogen flames.“The risks are significant, especially with large-scale hydrogen infrastructure. There is an urgent need to improve hydrogen sensor technologies, reducing response times from a few seconds to milliseconds.”

Discussing cryogenic engine development at ISRO, he said,“We currently operate three cryogenic propulsion systems, and in several technical benchmarks, we lead globally. For example, we completed engine development in 25 months compared to the global average of 34, and conducted a stage test in just 34 days, whereas the typical timeframe is around 10 months. We also launched the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite, which included a high-value payload developed by Indian teams, a considerable progression since our first rocket launch in 1963.”

In his remarks, Abhay G Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor of Alliance University, reflected on hydrogen’s emerging relevance,“While hydrogen is often described as a fuel of the future, it is increasingly becoming a fuel of the present. With less than 1% of global hydrogen currently sourced from renewables, initiatives such as this workshop are essential to close the gap between technological potential and practical implementation. It is vital that students,the next generation of engineers and scientists, engage actively with this transition.”

Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, emphasised the importance of hydrogen in the context of research and strategic self-reliance.“Hydrogen is not just a fuel but a strategic enabler, a bridge between fossil fuels and renewable energy. India must invest in the entire value chain, from production and storage to application, if it is to play a leading role globally. Success in sensor development, electrolyser technology, and fuel cells will be key to achieving this.”

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chairman of CIIS and Member of NITI Aayog, spoke on the need for a structured hydrogen economy, “Accelerating progress in hydrogen is crucial for meeting India’s net-zero goals. Hydrogen offers promise across mobility, industrial heating, and power generation. Methanol, as a hydrogen carrier, could help address storage and transport challenges. While India has demonstrated potential in producing hydrogen and methanol through high-ash coal gasification, there remain critical gaps in electrolyser manufacturing, storage systems, and fuel cells, areas where we are still reliant on imports.”

He also noted the importance of indigenous R&D and infrastructure, “We need to scale up testing infrastructure, including 700-bar storage systems, and invest in research into advanced storage materials. Hydrogen-based internal combustion engines and carriers like methanol are particularly relevant for heavy transport and marine sectors, where batteries have limitations. This is an opportunity for India to move beyond dependency and develop its own end-to-end hydrogen technologies.”

Pradip Kumar Pandey, Secretary of the Combustion Institute – Indian Section (CIIS), commented on the workshop’s relevance, “This event comes at an important time, as India begins to scale up hydrogen technologies. With participation from around 150 delegates across academia and industry, including institutions like IISc and IITs, the discussions reflect a growing momentum. We hope to facilitate meaningful collaborations and contribute to India's role in the global hydrogen ecosystem.”

The workshop aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position the country as a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of hydrogen. It provided a platform for experts from research institutions, academia, and industry to explore hydrogen’s role across sectors, including mobility, industrial processes, and power systems, while addressing challenges such as cost, storage, safety, and scale.