IMC 2025 opens with focus on satellite connectivity

India’s satellite communication (satcom) sector is undergoing significant transformation, driven by recent government reforms and emerging technologies. Reflecting this, the inaugural Satcom Summit was held today on the opening day of the India Mobile Congress 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The summit convened policymakers, industry representatives, and private sector stakeholders to explore the role of satellite communication in addressing the digital divide and fostering inclusive development.

The summit was formally inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications and Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region; Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology; Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space (DoS); and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe.

In his opening address, Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised the transformative potential of satcom technologies,“Satellite communication means access to healthcare in every home and education in even the most remote classrooms. It is no longer a luxury, it is a national necessity and the backbone of resilient infrastructure. Through missions like NISAR, we are not just participants in global space initiatives, we are innovators. India is now setting the pace globally.”

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the evolving ecosystem for satellite communication in India, stating, “We are fostering partnerships with international space agencies and promoting public-private collaboration domestically. These developments are not only improving technological efficiency but also contributing to critical sectors such as defence and atomic energy.”

Dr V Narayanan of ISRO reflected on India’s journey in space technology,“From our first satellite to launching over 100 in a single mission, we’ve made considerable progress. Ensuring last-mile connectivity and industrial efficiency through satellite networks will be essential in realising India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”

Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), pointed to regulatory challenges,“India’s satellite spectrum holds vast potential, but delays in allocation are slowing industry growth. A balanced and flexible regulatory approach is needed, one that enables innovation, reduces entry barriers, and protects national interests.”

From the private sector, Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director at Starlink Satellite Communications, noted,“India is a unique market, with strong technological capabilities and supportive policy frameworks. The ongoing support for non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems from the Department of Telecommunications and IN-SPACe is helping build the foundation for wider connectivity, particularly in underserved rural areas.”

Gaurav Sharma, Managing Director of Viasat India, addressed the performance of satcom in various sectors, “The majority of applications in defence, high-tech, gaming, and mobility sectors operate effectively despite latency. However, for use cases requiring low latency, a multi-orbit approach, integrating GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations, has proven most effective. This is particularly relevant in maritime and aviation sectors, where demand is growing rapidly.”

The Satcom Summit included discussions on next-generation satellite technologies, regulatory considerations, space-based internet services, non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), and integration with 5G and 6G infrastructure. Experts from government, academia, and industry exchanged insights on developing sustainable and resilient communication networks in line with India's digital inclusion goals.

This summit is part of the broader 9th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Billed as Asia’s largest digital technology forum, this year’s event is themed "Innovation for Transformative Change" and is expected to draw over 150,000 visitors from more than 150 countries. The programme will include over 400 exhibitors, 800 speakers, and 7,000 delegates, showcasing more than 1,000 applications across sectors including 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, semiconductors, green technology, satcom, and smart mobility.