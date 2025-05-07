Gaganyaan enters final phase, crewed mission set for 2027

India’s first human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, has entered its final phase with major technological milestones cleared and the first crewed launch now targeted for early 2027. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh shared this update at a press briefing in New Delhi, highlighting India’s growing capabilities in space technology.

The spacecraft developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Gaganyaan, aims to send Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit aboard an Indian rocket launched from Indian soil. This feat will make India only the fourth country to achieve independent human spaceflight.

Key Technological Progress

Several key systems in the mission have already been tested or are in the final stages of development:

Human-rated LVM3 Rocket: The modified version of ISRO’s LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3), designed for human safety and reliability, is undergoing rigorous testing to meet international standards.

Crew Escape System: This crucial safety system is designed to quickly pull the crew module away from the launch vehicle in case of an emergency. It was successfully tested during the TV-D1 (Test Vehicle Demonstration-1) mission earlier this year.

Crew Module and Service Module: These components are being integrated and tested. The crew module will house the astronauts, while the service module will carry essential systems for life support and propulsion.

The next major test flight (TV-D2) is scheduled for later in 2025, followed by two uncrewed orbital missions, all of which will pave the way for the final crewed mission.

Astronaut Training and Recovery Plans

Four Indian Air Force pilots, selected as astronaut-designates, have completed their basic training in Russia and are now undergoing advanced, mission-specific training in India. This includes simulation-based exercises and assessments of health, endurance, and operational readiness.

ISRO is also working with the Indian Navy on recovery operations, which are crucial for safely bringing astronauts back to Earth. Several sea recovery trials have already been conducted, and more are planned.

Cost-Efficiency and Industry Boost

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that Gaganyaan is not only technologically ambitious but also highly cost-effective, especially when compared to similar missions by space agencies in the U.S., Russia, and China. He noted that the returns on investment, including spinoffs in robotics, electronics, materials science, and medicine, are already visible.

The mission is also fueling growth in India’s private space sector, with startups and companies contributing components, research, and innovation. Following recent policy reforms, this collaboration is deepening, making Gaganyaan a truly national effort.

Looking Ahead

With the first uncrewed orbital flight expected later this year and astronaut training on track, India is steadily moving toward becoming a human spaceflight-capable nation. Dr. Singh also reiterated the government’s vision for long-term space goals, including setting up the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.