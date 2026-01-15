Eutelsat provides satellite link for Indian Navy heritage voyage

Eutelsat, a satellite communications provider, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide, is supporting Project Kaundinya, a maritime initiative led by the Indian Navy’s INSV Kaundinya team, by providing OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to a vessel undertaking a historically significant voyage.

Project Kaundinya centres on a long-distance journey aboard INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally constructed stitched-plank sailing vessel inspired by ancient Indian shipbuilding practices. The voyage retraces historic maritime trade routes, highlighting India’s seafaring heritage while demonstrating the relevance of traditional design in modern maritime exploration.

As part of the expedition, OneWeb’s LEO satellite connectivity has been installed and remains operational on board the vessel, enabling continuous, real-time communication throughout the journey. Given the ship’s traditional build and the absence of conventional communications infrastructure, the satellite link has served as the sole means of connectivity for the crew at sea.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and a core member of the Kaundinya crew as well as the project’s architect, said the connectivity played a critical role during the voyage. “Throughout the journey, having reliable satellite connectivity from Airtel OneWeb has been invaluable for the crew. It allowed us to remain in touch with shore-based teams, support live updates, and maintain morale during long and sometimes challenging periods at sea,” he said.

The voyage is being documented along its route, with updates transmitted via the satellite network. The deployment provides a practical demonstration of the resilience and reliability of LEO satellite connectivity in maritime environments where conventional communications are unavailable, with implications for operational safety and crew welfare.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Eutelsat and a board director of OneWeb India, said the company was pleased to support the initiative. She congratulated the INSV Kaundinya team on reaching their first port of call in Muscat, Oman, and described the project as an example of how heritage and modern technology can intersect in a contemporary maritime context.

The collaboration reflects Eutelsat’s broader engagement with projects of national importance, particularly in defence, government and humanitarian applications, where secure and resilient satellite communications are required.