Esri India and Dhruva Space forge a partnership to advance space-powered GIS

Esri India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space to integrate advanced satellite imagery with GIS workflows, marking a significant step in India’s space and geospatial technology landscape.

The alliance will combine Dhruva Space’s AstraView commercial satellite imagery service, powered by a constellation of more than 200 Earth Observation satellites across optical, SAR, RF, and hyperspectral sensors, with Esri India’s ArcGIS platform. The integration aims to make multi-sensor satellite data more accessible within GIS environments, enabling customers to analyse and derive actionable insights with greater ease.

Empowering national initiatives and decision-making

By bringing together space-based imagery and GIS analytics, the collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities for national initiatives and critical sectors, including urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure development. The initiative also reflects India’s growing push for self-reliance in geospatial intelligence and spacetech.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, said:

“This partnership with Dhruva Space brings cutting-edge satellite imagery capabilities closer to GIS users in India. By combining the strengths of our ArcGIS technology with Dhruva Space’s full-stack capabilities, we aim to empower decision-makers across industries with timely, high-quality geospatial insights. Together, we are creating a robust framework to drive data-driven governance and sustainable growth for the nation.”

Making satellite data part of everyday workflows

Dhruva Space’s AstraView was built to simplify access to diverse, trusted imagery by unifying multiple sensing technologies into one service. Partnering with Esri India ensures these capabilities are extended into GIS workflows used by millions of professionals globally.

Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Chief Operations Officer & Co-founder of Dhruva Space, said:

“Our intent is to move satellite data from the background and place it at the core of everyday decision-making. With this partnership, imagery and analytics come together to help organisations interpret and act on data with greater clarity, ultimately improving how they plan, respond, and build resilience.”

Formalised at Esri India User Conference 2025

The MoU was signed during the Esri India User Conference 2025 in Hyderabad. The event served as a platform to highlight how geospatial intelligence and satellite technology are converging to support India’s digital transformation journey.

This collaboration lays the groundwork for future-ready geospatial solutions that can strengthen resilience, accelerate digital adoption, and enhance sustainable development across India.