Emirates accelerates fleet upgrades with Starlink connectivity

Emirates plans to introduce what it says will be the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi across its global network. Beginning with its first commercial Boeing 777 flight equipped with the technology on 23 November, the airline will offer free, ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire fleet. By mid-2027, all 232 aircraft, including its Airbus A380s, are expected to be fitted with the system.

The rollout will make Emirates the operator of the largest international widebody fleet with Starlink connectivity. All passengers, regardless of cabin class, will have complimentary access to high-speed internet during their flight.

At the Dubai Airshow, the first Starlink-equipped aircraft, registered A6-EPF, is already on display. Visitors can test the system on board before the Boeing 777-300ER enters passenger service. Emirates expects to retrofit around 14 aircraft per month as part of an accelerated installation schedule.

Each A380 will be fitted with three antennae, an industry first, to maximise coverage and stability, while each Boeing 777 will receive two. Live TV delivered via Starlink is expected to become available from late December 2025, initially on personal devices and later on seatback screens.

Accessing the service will require only a single click, without payment or Emirates Skywards membership. Installation on the A380 fleet is scheduled to begin in February 2026, aligning with the airline’s wider modernisation programme for its double-deck aircraft.

The Starlink rollout comes alongside Emirates’ major cabin refurbishment project. Around 220 aircraft are being upgraded, and 76 fully refurbished aircraft, featuring new Premium Economy cabins, redesigned Business Class, refreshed First Class, and enhanced entertainment systems, have already returned to service.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, described the partnership with Starlink as a significant step in the airline’s efforts to enhance the passenger experience. “By offering what we believe will be the fastest Wi-Fi in the world, we are setting new expectations for in-flight connectivity, enabling uninterrupted digital access, seamless work, and real-time communication with family and colleagues. But this is just one part of the broader transformation across our fleet.”

He added “Our philosophy is simple: we aim to deliver consistency. We want all customers to enjoy Emirates’ best products, not just on select routes or aircraft types. This is why we are investing heavily in our refit programme. Our commitment to improving air travel is reflected in advanced connectivity, high-quality cabin design, extensive entertainment options, and the service provided by our cabin crew.”

Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said, “With Starlink on board an Emirates flight, passengers will be able to stream, game, and make video calls just as they would on the ground. We are pleased to support the rapid installation of Starlink and help transform the travel experience for Emirates passengers.”

The Starlink project forms part of Emirates’ wider cabin upgrade initiative, under which 220 aircraft are being modernised, with 76 already re-entering service following full refurbishment.