Digantara raises USD 50 mn to advance sovereign space intelligence

Digantara Industries, a company operating in space surveillance and intelligence, has closed a Series B funding round of USD 50 million. The investment was raised from a combination of new strategic and financial investors, including 360 ONE Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and Ronnie Screwvala, alongside continued participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners and Kalaari Capital.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to support its international expansion beyond India and the United States, establish new manufacturing facilities for optical systems and satellite production, and expand its global research and development teams over the next year.

The funding marks a transition for Digantara as it moves from a space situational awareness provider towards a broader space surveillance and intelligence model. The company is developing integrated hardware, software, and intelligence systems designed to support national security and strategic autonomy.

Commenting on the funding, Anirudh Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digantara, said that space has become a critical domain for national security, where sensing capabilities, automation, and response times are increasingly important. He added that the new capital would support operational readiness, expansion into the United States and Europe, and the development of programmes related to missile warning, tracking, and space-based defence systems.

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said that Digantara’s focus on building end-to-end infrastructure and the founding team’s mix of technical and commercial expertise were key factors behind the investment.

Digantara currently operates across India, Singapore, and the United States, with plans to expand into Europe by mid-2026. The company is working with defence and commercial intelligence customers, and reports growing demand reflected in recent contracts and orders.

Its integrated infrastructure platform, known as AIRA, combines space- and ground-based hardware, data processing, and analytics to support surveillance across multiple domains. Central to this platform are several sensing systems scheduled for launch between 2026 and 2027. These include the SCOT series of electro-optical and LiDAR satellites for space surveillance, the ALBATROSS series for missile warning and precision tracking, and SKYGATE, a network of ground-based sensors designed to enable persistent monitoring across key operational areas.

By integrating these systems within the AIRA framework, Digantara aims to support near real-time detection and analysis of potential threats. The resulting data feeds into the company’s platforms, Space MAP and STARS, which are intended to provide timely intelligence for operational decision-making.