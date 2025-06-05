Dhruva Space and Sodern ArianeGroup partner for next-gen satellite missions

Dhruva Space, a full-stack space engineering solutions provider based in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sodern ArianeGroup, a France-based company specialising in optical and inertial instrumentation for the space and defence sectors.

As part of Dhruva Space’s Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Payloads (LEAP) programme an initiative aimed at improving orbital access for global customers Sodern will deploy its next-generation HORUS star tracker on a Dhruva Space-hosted mission scheduled for launch in 2026.

The HORUS payload will be integrated with Dhruva Space’s indigenously developed P-30 nanosatellite platform, which features a modular bus architecture. This platform, including key subsystems such as avionics, power systems, and attitude determination and control system (ADCS) interfaces, was space-qualified during the LEAP-TD mission aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C58 POEM-3 launch in 2024.

Sodern’s HORUS star tracker incorporates an advanced Active Pixel Sensor (APS) designed for telecom platforms and provides autonomous, high-precision attitude sensing. Additionally, Dhruva Space has selected Sodern’s radiation-hardened Auriga star tracker as its preferred attitude determination solution for a number of forthcoming satellite missions.

Vincent Dedieu, Chairman and CEO of Sodern ArianeGroup, commented,"We are pleased to be working with Dhruva Space. This contract reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and France and highlights the value of international collaboration in the space sector. Dhruva Space was selected as the launch partner for our HORUS star tracker’s inaugural in-orbit demonstration on a small satellite mission. HORUS is designed for high performance and autonomous operation, making it particularly suitable for telecommunications platforms."

Dedieu also noted,"We are encouraged that Dhruva Space has chosen our Auriga star tracker for its upcoming missions. With more than 1,800 units in service, Auriga is designed to balance technical performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. We appreciate the trust Dhruva Space has placed in us."

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, added, "India and France have a long-standing partnership in space, marked by mutual respect and technical collaboration. Our work with Sodern builds on this legacy. By combining Dhruva Space’s modular satellite platforms with Sodern’s proven attitude determination systems, we aim to support more efficient and reliable mission deployment. Following the inauguration of our space-grade solar panel fabrication facility in Hyderabad by ArianeGroup’s Executive President Martin Sion in October 2024, we welcome this further opportunity to collaborate."

The collaboration with Sodern builds on over 60 years of strategic cooperation between India and France in the space sector and represents a further step in strengthening ties within the emerging NewSpace economy. The partnership was announced during the official High-Level Business Delegation to France and Italy, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, who has emphasised the need for enhanced Indo-French collaboration in manufacturing and deep-tech. Dhruva Space took part in the delegation, with CEO and Co-founder Sanjay Nekkanti representing both the company and the FICCI Space & Geospatial Data Committee in his capacity as Co-Chair.