BSNL, Viasat support next phase of Indian Navy SATCOM upgrade

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Viasat, are supporting the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communications upgrade programme, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

Under an agreement between BSNL and the Indian Defence Forces, Viasat’s Ka-band satellite systems will be deployed alongside its existing L-band infrastructure to provide secure and resilient connectivity for Indian naval platforms. The work will be supported by Viasat’s international government team under its Communications Services segment.

The upgrade is intended to support the Indian Navy’s transition to a multi-band, multi-constellation satellite communications strategy. The programme will combine BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station with Viasat’s global satellite network to extend coverage, increase data throughput and improve reliability for mission-critical operations.

Viasat has previously provided satellite communication services to the Government of India across several sectors. These have included support for disaster response networks, tsunami early warning systems operated by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, vessel tracking for the Directorate General of Shipping, and aeronautical connectivity for both private and government aircraft.

As the new phase of the programme begins, BSNL and Viasat said they will continue to support the modernisation of India’s defence and maritime communications infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert Ravi said the project would support the Indian Navy’s ongoing satellite communications upgrade through the deployment of secure connectivity infrastructure.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director of Viasat India, said the required equipment has arrived in India and installation activities are expected to begin later this month.

Todd McDonell, President of International Government at Viasat, said the upgrade would combine existing L-band capabilities with higher-capacity Ka-band systems to support mission-critical naval operations.