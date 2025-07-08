AWS powers the next generation of space innovation in Asia Pacific

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has today announced the launch of the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a 10-week programme aimed at supporting startups across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) that are focused on space technology. The initiative is designed to foster innovation and drive growth in the rapidly expanding space economy across the region.

Up to 40 startups will be selected to participate in the accelerator, gaining access to specialised business resources, expert guidance, and technical support. The programme will help participants leverage AWS technologies to build, scale, and commercialise their space-related solutions.

The accelerator is open to startups at any stage of growth and headquartered in Australia, New Zealand, India, or Japan. It provides opportunities to scale technology platforms, grow operations, and pursue investment through mentorship, technical support, and business development.

The programme builds on the success of the AWS Space Accelerator: India 2024, which supported 24 space tech startups. These companies advanced solutions across domains such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, and space tourism. Several participants secured customer contracts, attracted investment, and made major breakthroughs in technologies like propulsion and quantum key distribution.

Meeting regional growth and challenges

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the Asia Pacific space sector:

Japan’s space economy is currently valued at approximately 4 trillion Japanese Yen (around USD 26 billion), with government targets to double it to 8 trillion Japanese Yen (USD 52 billion) by the early 2030s.

India’s space industry is projected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2022 to USD 44 billion by 2033.

Despite this growth, startups in the space sector face significant barriers, including high capital requirements for development and testing, and the need for specialised expertise. The AWS Space Accelerator helps reduce these risks by allowing startups to build and test their solutions using AWS cloud technologies before committing to costly capital investments. This approach supports faster, more cost-effective innovation and validation.

Focus Areas of Innovation

The 2025 APJ accelerator is seeking startups working on:

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Startups using satellite imagery and sensor data to support sectors such as agriculture, climate monitoring, disaster response, and infrastructure planning. These innovations aim to make space-derived data more actionable and accessible. Manufacturing, Launch, and Space Operations

Companies developing scalable, cost-effective approaches to satellite manufacturing, propulsion, and launch technologies that promote flexible and sustainable access to space. Drone Technology

Startups creating advanced drone systems and high-altitude platforms that complement satellite capabilities, enhancing data coverage, environmental monitoring, and communications in hard-to-reach regions.

These focus areas align with urgent global challenges, including climate resilience, sustainable space practices, and greater data accessibility. By leveraging AWS cloud capabilities, startups are building scalable and cost-effective solutions to solve real-world problems.

Programme details and support

The accelerator will run from September to December 2025, delivered both virtually and in-person. It will culminate in a Demo Day, where selected startups will showcase their innovations to potential investors, partners, and customers.

Startups selected for the programme will receive:

Up to USD 100,000 in AWS credits via AWS Activate

Technical guidance from AWS experts and partners

Business coaching and mentoring from experienced industry leaders

Connections to venture capital firms and potential customers

Access to key space industry players across the region

Delivered in collaboration with regional leaders

The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 will be delivered in collaboration with the following partners and organisations:

T-Hub (India) – India’s premier startup ecosystem enabler, managing the overall programme and hosting activities in India

Minfy Technologies – AWS Premier Partner and 2024 Aerospace and Satellite Partner of the Year, providing technical support in India and Australia

Fusic (Japan) – AWS Advanced Partner delivering AWS education and technical support in Japan

Ansys – Global leader in engineering simulation, enabling accurate design and testing of spacecraft and mission-critical systems

Key regional space organisations are also supporting the programme:

Australian Space Agency – Leading the nation’s civil space policy and industry development

IN-SPACe (India) – Independent agency promoting private sector participation in India’s space sector

SKY Perfect JSAT (Japan) – The country’s largest satellite operator, providing satellite communications and broadcasting services

iLAuNCH Trailblazer – An Australian Government initiative led by the University of Southern Queensland, focused on commercialising space innovation and developing a future-ready workforce

“Our collaboration with the Australian Space Agency, IN-SPACe, iLAuNCH, and SKY Perfect JSAT underscores our commitment to supporting national space ecosystems and accelerating regional innovation,” said Clint Crosier, Director of Aerospace and Satellite at AWS. “Through this accelerator, we’re not only supporting individual startups, but helping to foster a strong, interconnected community that drives economic growth and technological advancement across Asia Pacific.”