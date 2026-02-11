Avantel secures major NSIL deal for SATCOM antennas

Avantel Limited has received a purchase order worth Rs 122.58 crore (excluding taxes) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the supply of S/X-band full motion antennas that are Ka-band ready. The antennas are designed to provide uninterrupted telemetry, tracking and command (TTC) and data reception support for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

NSIL is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), operating under the Department of Space, Government of India. It is responsible for commercialising space-related products and services, including launch and satellite services, as well as the transfer of space technologies to industry.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the antennas and forms part of NSIL’s satellite communication and ground segment requirements. The contract is scheduled for completion by August 2027. Avantel has previously executed orders for NSIL.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director of Avantel Limited, said the order continues the company’s engagement with NSIL and covers the supply, installation and commissioning of S/X-band antennas with Ka-band capability to support satellite and ground segment communication requirements in India.

Avantel Limited designs, develops and maintains communication products, radar systems and network management software applications, primarily for the aerospace and defence sectors. Its areas of work include satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, software-defined radios (SDRs) and defence electronics.