Avantel expands defence tech operations in Hyderabad

Avantel Limited, a prominent player in satellite communications and defence electronics, has inaugurated its second facility in Hyderabad to enhance its capacity in the development of aerospace and defence technologies. Spanning 76,000 square feet, the new facility is dedicated to the design, development, and manufacturing of Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), radar systems, and satellite integration.

Advertisment

With an investment exceeding Rs 56 crore, the facility aims to strengthen Avantel’s capabilities across various domains. Aligned with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the expansion is intended to improve operational efficiency, foster innovation, and support the company’s long-term strategy of developing indigenous technologies in defence and aerospace.

The facility will also support Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) of satellites and facilitate the establishment of Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) for satellite data reception. It is expected to contribute significantly to the regional economy by creating over 300 direct jobs and more than 1,000 indirect employment opportunities in Telangana.

Commenting on the occasion, Siddhartha Abburi, Director of Avantel Limited, stated,“The inauguration of this facility marks a key milestone in the company’s growth and reflects our continued commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision. It further enhances our capability to deliver advanced solutions across multiple domains and supports the development of world-class indigenous technologies.”

Advertisment

The establishment of the second facility reinforces Avantel’s focus on building internal R&D capacity, developing proprietary products, and contributing to a self-reliant Indian defence sector. It will play a significant role in supporting the company’s ongoing work in electronics, satellite communications, and technology ecosystems, with an emphasis on homegrown solutions.

In addition to its strategic defence contributions, Avantel’s work also addresses broader technological and societal goals. Its development of mobile satellite services using Indian satellite infrastructure supports secure communications for critical national platforms.