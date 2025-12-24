AST SpaceMobile advances satellite broadband with BlueBird 6

AST SpaceMobile, has announced the successful orbital launch of its BlueBird 6 satellite, part of its efforts to develop a space-based cellular broadband network intended to connect directly with standard smartphones for commercial and government use.

The BlueBird 6 mission lifted off at 10:25 PM EST on 23 December from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. With this deployment, BlueBird 6 is the largest commercial communications array to date to be placed in low Earth orbit, covering nearly 2,400 square feet. This is approximately three times the size of the earlier BlueBird 1–5 satellites.

The satellite has been designed to support a range of commercial and government applications, including space-based 4G and 5G cellular broadband services that can connect directly to unmodified smartphones. Its large array and underlying technology are intended to support high-capacity communications and broader coverage.

Commenting on the launch, Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile, said the mission marked an important step in the company’s transition from development to scaled deployment. He added that the successful placement of BlueBird 6 in orbit advances plans to deliver space-based cellular broadband services on a wider scale.

The launch also drew responses from industry partners. Abhijit Kishore, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Idea, congratulated AST SpaceMobile on the successful satellite launch from Sriharikota, describing it as a key milestone that reflects the company’s progress in next-generation satellite connectivity and highlights the strength of India’s space ecosystem. He said the Vi–AST partnership is expected to play a role in extending connectivity to underserved regions in India, with the potential to improve access, inclusivity and digital opportunities for millions of people.

The mission marks the start of the next phase of AST SpaceMobile’s deployment programme. The company stated that it remains on track to launch between 45 and 60 satellites by the end of 2026, with launches expected at intervals of roughly one to two months.

BlueBird 6 was assembled, integrated and tested at AST SpaceMobile’s manufacturing facility in Midland, Texas. The company operates close to 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational facilities worldwide and employs more than 1,800 people. Its technology portfolio includes over 3,800 patents and patent-pending claims.

AST SpaceMobile has agreements with more than 50 mobile network operators globally, representing a combined subscriber base of nearly three billion. It also maintains strategic partnerships with telecom and technology companies including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, American Tower, Bell and stc Group.