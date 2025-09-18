TCS, Vodafone Idea to modernise business support systems

Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a five-year agreement with Vodafone Idea to modernise the telecom operator's Business Support System (BSS) through an AI-enabled, future-ready platform.

The objective of the partnership is to support Vodafone Idea in enhancing its customer experience capabilities by deploying a next-generation platform. The platform will focus on automation, personalisation, data-driven decision-making, and faster deployment of new products and services.

The transformation will utilise TCS’s proprietary platforms, TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX. TCS HOBS will serve as the digital foundation for Vodafone Idea's business support systems, aiming to improve integration across customer touchpoints while maintaining operational stability and agility. TCS TwinX will complement this by applying AI and machine learning for scenario simulation and service responsiveness, with the aim of improving customer interactions and decision-making processes.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea Limited, stated,“With this partnership, Vi is initiating a BSS modernisation process embedded with AI-based innovation to support the delivery of more personalised and efficient digital services.”

Ujjwal Mathur, President & Country Head, India Business at TCS, commented“The transformation programme for Vodafone Idea builds on a long-standing relationship spanning 15 years. By using our AI platforms TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX, we aim to support improvements in operational efficiency and customer engagement.”

The collaboration is said to align with broader efforts to support the development of digital infrastructure in India. TCS claims that it continues to focus on solutions that support sustainability, data security, and digital sovereignty, in line with national digital transformation goals.