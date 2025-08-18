Spirent and Telescent collaborate to enhance AI/ML infrastructure connectivity

Spirent Communications, a provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, has announced a strategic partnership with Telescent, a manufacturer of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) and automated fibre patch panels for network and data centre operators. The collaboration involves the integration of Telescent’s optical circuit switch and automated fibre management technology with Spirent’s Velocity test lab automation portfolio.

The partnership aims to support organisations in improving AI and machine learning resource connectivity and automating test infrastructure. AI/ML workloads place significant demands on network connectivity, requiring efficient and flexible optical interconnections to maximise resource utilisation and return on investment. By combining Spirent’s test automation capabilities with Telescent’s robotic fibre optic cross-connect systems, the solution reduces the need for manual patching and minimises the potential for human error.

Anil Kollipara, Vice President of Product Management at Spirent, commented,"This collaboration demonstrates how Spirent continues to evolve its automated test solutions to support network reliability, security, and performance. Integrating Telescent’s optical switching technology with our Velocity portfolio enables a more efficient approach to lab automation and AI/ML infrastructure management."

Under the terms of the agreement, Spirent will act as the exclusive global value-added reseller for Telescent’s physical layer automation products within lab automation environments. These products will be offered through Spirent’s global sales network, supported by comprehensive service offerings. The integrated solution is aimed at enterprise network test labs, AI/ML laboratories, data centres, and equipment manufacturers seeking to increase operational efficiency through automation.

Anthony Kewitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Telescent, added, "This partnership with Spirent is an important step in expanding access to our automated fibre management systems. Spirent’s international reach and established industry presence will help accelerate adoption of our technology. Together, we aim to support the development of more flexible and automated network environments."