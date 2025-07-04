Simple2Call launches AI-Enabled, compliant contact centre suite in India

Amid increasing regulatory scrutiny of telecom operations in India, enterprises are re-examining the resilience and compliance of their contact centre infrastructure. In response, Simple2Call, a US-based Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) provider, has introduced its AI-enabled, private cloud-hosted Contact Centre Suite (CCS) in India, tailored to meet evolving regulatory and operational requirements.
The launch follows stricter enforcement actions by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has imposed penalties and issued shutdown notices to providers operating without appropriate licences. In August 2024, several Indian organisations experienced communication disruptions lasting up to ten days due to their vendors’ non-compliance, underlining the operational risk of using unregulated or unlicensed CCaaS platforms.
Simple2Call operates under a valid Unified Licence – Virtual Network Operator (UL-VNO) and contributes the mandated 8% licence fee to the Indian government. Its platform is positioned to meet the growing demand among IT and operations leaders for infrastructure that not only scales effectively but also adheres to legal, IT security, and data privacy standards.
The CCS platform is built on proprietary technology rather than open-source software. Hosted on a private cloud, it integrates omnichannel routing, AI-driven automation, digital engagement tools, and real-time analytics. The architecture is designed to reduce the complexity of managing separate IT, telecom, and software systems, an issue that often hampers legacy deployments.
Security and compliance are embedded into the platform’s design. It holds key certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and PCI DSS, supporting the protection of sensitive data across sectors such as banking, insurance, IT services, and business process outsourcing (BPO).
Early adopters of CCS have reported notable operational benefits. A private bank recorded a 15–20% increase in debt recovery, while a major BPO reported a 30% improvement in call connect ratios. An IT services firm noted a 40% reduction in technology costs, and an insurance provider achieved a 30% reduction in operating expenses while increasing call volumes by 20%.
The platform includes a dedicated enterprise support model. In addition to 24/7 support via phone, email, and chat, Simple2Call offers a tailored customer success programme for large clients, which includes priority response and proactive service reviews.
“Over four decades, we have built a global track record of delivering consistent outcomes,” said Hemant R Patel, Founder and CEO of Simple2Call. “Contact centre systems today are no longer standalone communication tools, they are integral to broader customer experience and compliance strategies. Given the regulatory landscape, platforms must be able to keep pace with both customer expectations and governance requirements,” he added.
India’s CCaaS market is evolving alongside broader trends in AI integration, data protection, and hybrid cloud adoption. According to Gartner, by 2026, 60% of large organisations are expected to adopt cloud-based contact centre platforms that prioritise both regulatory compliance and AI capabilities, a shift that aligns with the direction Indian enterprises are taking.
As oversight continues to tighten and customer engagement volumes grow, the demand for secure, compliant, and AI-driven contact centre platforms is projected to rise. With CCS, Simple2Call aims to provide a consolidated solution that addresses both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.