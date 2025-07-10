New Barracuda solution supports backup and recovery for Microsoft Entra ID

Cybersecurity provider Barracuda Networks has announced the release of Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, a solution developed to help organisations protect Microsoft Entra ID environments from data loss due to accidental deletion or malicious activity. The service includes capabilities for rapid recovery of identity data to support business continuity and minimise operational disruption.

Advertisment

Integrated with the BarracudaONE platform, the new solution provides centralised visibility of backup status, data integrity, and storage metrics through a unified dashboard. It is designed to accommodate both single and multi-tenant environments, and may be suitable for internal IT teams as well as managed service providers (MSPs) responsible for identity infrastructure.

“Identity is the control plane of today’s digital business. Any disruption can affect operations and increase exposure to security risks,” said Neal Bradbury, Chief Product Officer at Barracuda. “Entra ID Backup Premium is intended to support a broader identity protection strategy by providing recovery alongside detection and response. Rather than treating backup and monitoring separately, this approach is intended to simplify and strengthen identity protection.”

Addressing gaps in entra ID data retention

Advertisment

Organisations increasingly depend on Microsoft’s cloud-based identity and access management tools, including Microsoft Entra ID. However, Microsoft retains Entra ID data for a default period of 30 days and advises the use of third-party backup solutions for extended coverage. Barracuda’s new product is intended to meet this need by offering long-term, scalable data preservation, allowing recovery beyond Microsoft’s standard retention limits.

The system is designed to back up 13 key identity components commonly used within Microsoft Entra ID environments. These include user accounts, groups, roles, administrative units, app registrations, audit logs, access policies, BitLocker recovery keys, and device management configurations.

“For MSPs, maintaining Microsoft 365 uptime is critical to customer operations,” said John Quatto, Channel Partner Manager at Zobrio. “If ransomware affects identity data, recovery needs to be fast and reliable. A solution integrated into the broader Barracuda platform can help MSPs manage protection more consistently and respond to incidents with greater flexibility.”

Advertisment

Deployment and management

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. It requires no installation or manual updates. Once connected to a Microsoft 365 tenant, backup processes can begin within minutes.

The service includes features such as advanced search, real-time monitoring, audit logging, and role-based access controls (RBAC) across five permission levels. These tools are intended to support secure, efficient administration of identity protection in cloud environments.